Australian Open 2021 Live Stream: Where To Watch Around The World And Full Schedule

Originally scheduled to be held between January 18-31 the 109th edition of the Australian Open will now run from February 8-21 at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic will be the defending champion on the Men's side, after a five-set battle with Austria's Dominic Thiem earned him his 8th title at the Slam in 2020. Meanwhile, Sofia Kenin might return to defend her title as well after a career-defining Grand Slam run in 2020 saw her reach two finals and one quarterfinal.

As the Australian Open qualifiers come to an end and the first of the players start to trickle into Melbourne for the 14-day mandatory quarantine, here is the full Australian Open schedule and Australian Open 2021 live streaming details for countries around the world.

The world's best tennis players are arriving, ready to fight for the first Grand Slam title of 2021. Before the battle can begin they must quarantine for 14 days, take daily COVID-19 tests, physically distance, and practice & train under strictly controlled COVIDSafe conditions. pic.twitter.com/XrJDmc9vCi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2021

Australian Open telecast channel in India, Europe, Africa and the Americas

According to the official Australian Open website, Eurosport will be the official Australian Open 2021 live streaming and telecast partner for all of Europe. Fans in the USA can watch the first slam of the year on the Tennis Channel and on ESPN, while Canadians can cheer on Bianca Andresscu, Denis Shapovalov and other on the Réseau des sports (RDS) channel and its sister English channel The Sports Network (TSN). Both channels will offer paid TV streaming subscriptions.

For fans living in the Middle-East, North Africa and Central Asia the popular streaming service beIN will be offering Australian Open 2021 live streaming and telecast on a paid basis. For South African and sub-Saharan African fans, the TV channel SuperSport will offer paid television coverage of the Australian Open. Certain Western and Central African countries can also watch the Slam on Eurosport. Latin American/South American and Caribbean countries can watch the Australian Open 2021 on the ESPN International channel.

Coming to Asia, Sony Six will be the official Australian Open telecast channel in India and the Indian subcontinent, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Afghanistan. The tournament will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website as well. All other East Asian and Oceania countries can watch the Australian Open on either Fox Sports or ESPN International. Australian fans can watch the tournament on channel Nine, Chinese fans on CCTV, iQIYI, Guangdong TV, Great Sports Channel (Shanghai) and Japanese fans on NHK, WOWOW.

Australian Open schedule

The Men’s and Women’s singles first round - February 8-9

Men’s and women’s singles second round - February 10-11

Men’s and women’s singles third round - February 12-13

Men’s and women’s singles fourth round - February 14-15

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals - February 16-17

Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final - February 18

Second men’s semi-final - February 19

Women’s final - February 20

Men’s final - February 21

Australian Open draw

The Australian Open draw for 2021 is yet to be released.

