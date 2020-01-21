Serena Williams Sportingly Takes Naomi Osaka's 'mom' Joke By Calling Her Olympia's Sister

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka both made winning starts to their Australian Open 2020 campaign with resounding wins over their respective opponents. Last week, both these stars were part of 'Rally for Relief' exhibition event to raise funds for Australian Bushfires victims. Naomi Osaka was captured sitting besides Serena Williams during the event. Later, the Japanese star gave that picture a funny caption and posted, “Me and my mom lol. (sic)”

Serena Williams reacts to Naomi Osaka's Twitter post

According to multiple Australian media reports, Serena Williams has appreciated Naomi Osaka's social media post and the respect the Japanese player has for her. The American tennis star joyfully conveyed that Osaka can be her daughter Olympia’s elder sister. She said that the picture was cute, so she felt like she should like it and comment on it although she didn't give much importance to the 'mom' comment. She further added that Osaka can be more or less Olympia's cousin but was not sure how Olympia would feel about that.

Naomi Osaka pokes fun at Serena Williams in latest tweet

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams were among the tennis stars who played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to raise money for the victims of the recent Australia bushfires. Osaka posted a picture on Twitter with Serena Williams during the event but what stood out was the caption given by Japanese star.

me and my mom lol. pic.twitter.com/HvCoPpgShm — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 15, 2020

Naomi Osaka says Serena Williams inspires her

At the 2018 US Open, Naomi Osaka had beaten Serena Williams to win her maiden Grand Slam. In the post-match interview, she had said that she and her sister, Mari, were inspired to start playing tennis after seeing the Williams sisters on television. She recently called Williams her 'mom' in a hilarious tweet. Naomi Osaka also spoke of the time when she was seated next to Rafael Nadal, stating that it was a surreal moment.

Australian Open 2020: Naomi Osaka wins her opening round

The defending champion Osaka commenced her campaign for the Australian Open with a win in the first round at the Rod Laver Arena against Marie Bouzkova on Monday.