Shekhar Kapur Faces Massive Flak For Trashing Media After Naomi Osaka's French Open Exit

Naomi Osaka's latest decision to withdraw from the French Open has spread like fire across the world as not only are people from the sporting fraternity giving their opinions but also people from other walks of life. The latest to comment upon Osaka's decision is famous Indian film director Shekhar Kapur. Here is the latest Naomi Osaka news and what Shekhar Kapur had to say about the Japanese ace's decision.

Naomi Osaka news: What led to the Naomi Osaka French Open withdrawal?

Naomi Osaka grabbed all the headlines last week when she made a controversial statement, mentioning that she will be boycotting all French Open press conferences to protect her mental health. As a result of her statement, there was a heated debate in the tennis fraternity as some supported her decision whereas some were against it. Her statement also resulted in the tennis community speaking more about her rather than the tennis action that was taking place.

Realizing that her decision became a distraction for the tennis community, Osaka sent out a heartfelt message on her social media handles, announcing her withdrawal from the tournament. The world number two highlighted that she had been suffering from depression since the US Open in 2018, and hence, she needed some time away from the media. This has been supported by many such as Serena Williams as well.

Naomi Osaka French Open withdrawal decision: Shekhar Kapur gives his views

Ever since the sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, several celebrities including Shekhar Kapur have spoken about the importance of mental health. While investigations are still ongoing it is believed that Sushant committed suicide because of the mental health trauma he was suffering. As a result, several celebrities from the Indian film community have a soft spot on mental health issues. With that in mind, Shekhar Kapur commented on Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open.

It takes just one person to@stand against the tyranny of Media. And stand up for something far more important. Mental Health. Stand tall #NaomiOsaka 👍🏽👍🏽 https://t.co/myZJAqoxU7 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 31, 2021

Shekhar Kapur faces flak from fans for trashing media

While most fans were sympathetic towards Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open, they were unhappy with the strong diction used by Shekhar Kapur against the media.

Do you think this will or shud become a precedent of sorts going forward in sports? I mean there are some good, insightful questions & there are rubbish, insensitive ones. More power to players to shoot down the rotten ones. But boycott? Wht abt passionate journos who cover it? — A. K. M (@AshwinEmpire) May 31, 2021

what tyranny? is she court martialled? she needed a break and took it. — Varadan Anandanpilla (@tvaradan) May 31, 2021

Your words “tyranny of media” perhaps will give you thought for introspection on your fake narratives as well. — Inder Arora 🇮🇳 (@ikarora) June 1, 2021

