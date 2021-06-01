Last Updated:

Shekhar Kapur Faces Massive Flak For Trashing Media After Naomi Osaka's French Open Exit

Naomi Osaka French Open withdrawal: Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur faced massive criticism for using some strong diction against the media online.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Shekhar Kapur comments on Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal

Naomi Osaka's latest decision to withdraw from the French Open has spread like fire across the world as not only are people from the sporting fraternity giving their opinions but also people from other walks of life. The latest to comment upon Osaka's decision is famous Indian film director Shekhar Kapur. Here is the latest Naomi Osaka news and what Shekhar Kapur had to say about the Japanese ace's decision.

Naomi Osaka news: What led to the Naomi Osaka French Open withdrawal?

Naomi Osaka grabbed all the headlines last week when she made a controversial statement, mentioning that she will be boycotting all French Open press conferences to protect her mental health. As a result of her statement, there was a heated debate in the tennis fraternity as some supported her decision whereas some were against it. Her statement also resulted in the tennis community speaking more about her rather than the tennis action that was taking place.

Realizing that her decision became a distraction for the tennis community, Osaka sent out a heartfelt message on her social media handles, announcing her withdrawal from the tournament. The world number two highlighted that she had been suffering from depression since the US Open in 2018, and hence, she needed some time away from the media. This has been supported by many such as Serena Williams as well.

Naomi Osaka French Open withdrawal decision: Shekhar Kapur gives his views

Ever since the sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, several celebrities including Shekhar Kapur have spoken about the importance of mental health. While investigations are still ongoing it is believed that Sushant committed suicide because of the mental health trauma he was suffering. As a result, several celebrities from the Indian film community have a soft spot on mental health issues. With that in mind, Shekhar Kapur commented on Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open.

Shekhar Kapur faces flak from fans for trashing media

While most fans were sympathetic towards Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open, they were unhappy with the strong diction used by Shekhar Kapur against the media.

How to watch French Open 2021 live streaming in India?

For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India on television can tune into the Star Sports Network. The French Open 2021 live streaming will be available on Star Sports' Disney+ Hotstar platform in India. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the tournament will be available on the social media handles and website of the French Open, ATP and WTA.

First Published:
