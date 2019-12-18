The Debate
Stefanos Tsitsipas Dances Hilariously Ahead Of ATP Tour 2020 Season; Watch Video

Tennis News

The video clip posted on ATP Tour’s Instagram handle is aptly captioned: ‘When you remember the ATP season is 17 days away’. Read on for more information.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stefanos Tsitsipas

It may be off-season in the tennis world, but most tennis stars are working hard and preparing for the upcoming season. However, even in the middle of their busy schedule, some stars find time to relax and have fun. One such player is Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas. He is seen breaking into a hilarious dance number. The video clip posted on ATP Tour’s Instagram handle is aptly captioned: ‘When you remember the ATP season is 17 days away’.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas Hilariously Banter Over Roger Federer On Instagram

Also Read | Stefanos Tsitsipas: Some Interesting Facts About The Newly Crowned ATP Finals Champion

Stefanos Tsitsipas dancing

The funny video shows Stefanos Tsitsipas and a friend dancing in the gym. A third person is instructing them with the moves. At one point, the instructor is heard asking Stefanos Tsitsipas to show some of his leg moves. The tennis star happily complies without any reservation. In some of his previous interviews, Stefanos Tsitsipas had said that he was afraid of rejection when he was young. However, it doesn't seem like he has any such problem now. It looked like everyone was having some holiday fun, ahead of a new brutal season.

Also Read | Stefanos Tsitsipas On Winning The ATP Finals: 'I Don't Feel Anything'

Also Read | Stefanos Tsitsipas Recovers To Defeat Dominic Thiem And Win The ATP World Tour Finals

The Greek international Stefanos Tsitsipas was the breakthrough star of 2019, winning 54 tour-level matches and rising to career-high number 5 in the ATP Rankings. He also won the Nitto ATP Finals and was adjudged the best male athlete of 2019 in Greece. Tsitsipas also won the Marseilles Open and Estoril Open.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ATP Tour (@atptour) on

It is a proof of his talent that this year, the Greek won against the top Tennis trio – Roger Federer in the fourth round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of Shanghai Open and Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of Madrid Open. Undoubtedly, this year has been an excellent one for Tsitsipas. Let's see what the future holds for him. 

Also Read | ATP Finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Roger Federer Live Streaming And More Details

Published:
