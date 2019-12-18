Stefanos Tsitsipas Dances Hilariously Ahead Of ATP Tour 2020 Season; Watch Video

It may be off-season in the tennis world, but most tennis stars are working hard and preparing for the upcoming season. However, even in the middle of their busy schedule, some stars find time to relax and have fun. One such player is Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas. He is seen breaking into a hilarious dance number. The video clip posted on ATP Tour’s Instagram handle is aptly captioned: ‘When you remember the ATP season is 17 days away’.

Who should be named Most Improved Player of the Year?

🇨🇦 Felix Auger-Aliassime

🇮🇹 Matteo Berrettini

🇷🇺 Daniil Medvedev

🇬🇷 Stefanos Tsitsipas#ATPAwards 🏆 — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 17, 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas dancing

The funny video shows Stefanos Tsitsipas and a friend dancing in the gym. A third person is instructing them with the moves. At one point, the instructor is heard asking Stefanos Tsitsipas to show some of his leg moves. The tennis star happily complies without any reservation. In some of his previous interviews, Stefanos Tsitsipas had said that he was afraid of rejection when he was young. However, it doesn't seem like he has any such problem now. It looked like everyone was having some holiday fun, ahead of a new brutal season.

#WATAwards 2019 winners recap:



🎖 Best surprise: Andy Murray's come back

🎖 Most improved player: Stefanos Tsitsipas

🎖 WTA best hope: Cori Gauff

🎖 ATP best hope: Felix Auger-Aliassime

🎖 WTA player of the year: Ashleigh Barty

🎖 ATP player of the year: Rafael Nadal pic.twitter.com/UsvgpRBfAy — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) December 16, 2019

The Greek international Stefanos Tsitsipas was the breakthrough star of 2019, winning 54 tour-level matches and rising to career-high number 5 in the ATP Rankings. He also won the Nitto ATP Finals and was adjudged the best male athlete of 2019 in Greece. Tsitsipas also won the Marseilles Open and Estoril Open.

It is a proof of his talent that this year, the Greek won against the top Tennis trio – Roger Federer in the fourth round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of Shanghai Open and Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of Madrid Open. Undoubtedly, this year has been an excellent one for Tsitsipas. Let's see what the future holds for him.

