Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas Hilariously Banter Over Roger Federer On Instagram

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP Tour) announced their nominations for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award on Thursday. This year, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman made to the list. Soon after the nominations were announced, World No.1 Nadal tweeted wondering if he would win this year. Considering Federer has won the award 13 times, it made the Spaniard question if he stood any chance of winning it this year.

Rafael Nadal's tweet about Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Can I win it this year? 😉🙏 pic.twitter.com/0jBe0aBg8v — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 27, 2019

Rafa’s tweet got a response from Greek ace Stefanos Tsitsipas, who claimed it would be Federer who will walk away with the award once again. His tweet said that it would be Roger Federer for the 68th time in a row. Their Twitter exchange left many fans in splits online.

A Twitter fan's reaction

Don't jinx it Stef;) — Jan De Bakker 🎾 (@JanDeBakker) November 27, 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas has a laugh at Roger Federer's expense

I feel like it’s going to be @rogerfederer for the 68th time in a row 🤪 — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) November 27, 2019

Rafael Nadal had won the award in 2010 and 2018, but it has been Federer from 2004 to 2009 and from 2011 to 2017. The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award is awarded to a player who conducts himself with the highest level of professionalism and integrity, showcased the spirit of fairness while playing the sport and promoting the game through off-court activities. Since 2004, the award has been shared between Federer and Nadal. Before that, it was awarded to Paradorn Srichaphan from Thailand. Rafael Nadal, who is on a high following a Davis Cup victory for Spain, has been named the 'Athlete of the Year' by a Spanish magazine.

