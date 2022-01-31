'Sweaty' Rafael Nadal 'physically Destroyed' After Historic 21st Grand Slam Victory

Rafael Nadal made an incredible start to the 2022 Tennis season by winning the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday, January 30, beating Daniil Medvedev in a five-set marathon. After losing the opening two sets, the former World No. 1 came from behind to win the match 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. Rafael Nadal 21st Grand Slam title saw the Spaniard become the first tennis player to reach the mark.

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal sweating during the match against Daniil Medvedev

The Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev match on Sunday was the second-longest Grand Slam final in history and 30 minutes short of 2012 final when Rafael Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic. The marathon five-set match had completely drained out 'King of Clay' following which he had to sit down on a chair when this year's trophy presentation began.

Earlier Nadal lost about 4 kilograms during his five-set battle in the last eight against Denis Shapovalov during which he sweated profusely. Ahead of the Australian Open finals the major question for fans was about how long he will be able to last if the match went the distance against Medvedev. The Spaniard though held his own during the marathon battle. A Twitter user even shared images of how badly Rafel Nadal was sweating during the match against Medvedev on Sunday

Post the match, Nadal said that the match completely destroyed him physically.

" It has been a very emotional night. Even now I am destroyed, honestly, physically. I can't think much. I can't remember a lot of moments of the match. It is the most unexpected title, without a doubt. And most surprising, I think, for everyone"

Rafael Nadal's emotional speech after winning 21st Grand Slam

Rafel Nadal 21st Grand Slam win has now put him ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in terms of most Grand Slam titles. While addressing the crowd following the victory Rafael Nadal said, "I even don't know what to say, guys. For me, it's just amazing, being honest, one month and a half ago, I didn't know if I was going to be able to be back on the tour playing tennis again. And today I'm here in front of all you with this trophy with me, and you don't know how much I've fought to be here. I can't thank you enough for all the support I’ve had since I arrived here, you are just amazing."