Tennis Australia Announces Fundraisers For Bush Fire Victims After Nick Kyrgios' Prodding

Tennis Australia has decided to initiate a number of fundraisers and support initiatives during ATP Cup, Australian Open, Brisbane International and other events over the next four weeks. CEO of the association, Craig Tiley released a statement where he stated that steps will be taken to help those who have been affected by the incident.

TA to assist victims

The statement by Tiley read "For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires in Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts. We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks. Stay tuned for further announcements."

The development, however, takes place after tennis player and world number 30, Nick Kyrgios tweeted and asked the association to make a move and take steps to help those who have been suffering from the wildfires.

On the other hand, Cricket Australia also announced that two one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand at the S.C.G. in March will raise funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to help those affected by the fires.

Authorities have said 381 homes had been destroyed on the New South Wales southern coast this week and at least eight people have died this week in the state and neighboring Victoria, Australia’s two most-populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

The government has deployed military ships and aircraft Wednesday to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 17 people dead nationwide and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. Navy ships and military aircraft were bringing water, food, and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut off by the fires.

