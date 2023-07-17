Tennis Fan Points Out Remarkable Similarity Between Carlos Alcaraz & Nadal With 2008 Video

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday defeated Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Wimbledon title. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a five-set epic final by 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4. The 20-year-old lost the first set but made an incredible comeback to win the next two by big margins. Djokovic managed to emerge victorious in the fourth set but in vain as Alcaraz responded with a win the final set to secure the game in his favour.

3 things you need to know

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the five-set Wimbledon final by 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4

He became the first player outside of Big-4 to win Wimbledon men's title since 2002

Alcaraz denied Djokovic a chance to equal Roger Federer's Wimbledon record

Alcaraz's Nadal-like celebration

In a moment of sheer jubilation and unbridled emotion, both Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal exhibited strikingly similar celebrations upon their triumphant victories at Wimbledon. The parallels between the two Spanish tennis prodigies were unmistakable as they both dropped down on the hallowed grass, embracing the significance of their achievements with uncontainable joy.

For Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old rising star, his historic Wimbledon win marked a remarkable breakthrough in his young career. The emotions that overwhelmed him were palpable, evident in the way he fell to the court in disbelief and awe after securing the title against Djokovic on Sunday. Drawing inspiration from his compatriot Rafael Nadal's celebration from 2008, Alcaraz's celebration mirrored the same raw intensity and unfiltered elation. The way Alcaraz secured his final point in the Wimbledon 2023 final was similar to how Nadal did it against Roger Federer 15 years go. Here's how fans reacted to Alcaraz's celebration.

Final point of Nadal/Federer 2008



Final point of Alcaraz/Djokovic today



Incredible similarities for the best #Wimbledon final in 15 years pic.twitter.com/GLiSKuWgYV — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) July 16, 2023

Incredible similarities!! Well done for editing this together so quickly 😁 — Amamale (@Amamale1) July 16, 2023

Wow what a coincidence — Data and Politics (@perl_bot) July 16, 2023

2008 was a much better match though. — Cee Jay (@CeeJayEighty) July 17, 2023

Alcaraz the next big thing in tennis

Alcaraz's win was a testament to his incredible talent and his never-say-die attitude. He came back from a set down twice in the match, and he never gave up even when Djokovic was playing at his best.

Alcaraz's win is also a sign of the changing guard in men's tennis. Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer have dominated the sport for the past decade, but Alcaraz is one of a new generation of players who are ready to take over. He is already a top-five player in the world, and he has the potential to be one of the greatest players of all time.

Image: AP