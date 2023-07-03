Tennis Legend Roger Federer Stuns Everyone By Joining Coldplay During A Concert- WATCH

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships kicked off at the iconic All-England Club in London on Monday. This is the first edition of the third major championships of the year since the legendary Roger Federer concluded his professional tennis career. Federer won eight of his 20 Grand Slams at Wimbledon and also made a guest appearance at the marquee tournament last year. But this time, fans got to see a different side of Federer, who joined Coldplay for a performance.

3 Things You Need To Know

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is currently 41 years old

Federer played the Laver Cup 2022 as his last official tournament

The Swiss Great is the third-highest grand slam winner of all time

Roger Federer provides a treat to his fans at a Coldplay concert

While the tennis world geared up for Wimbledon 2023, Federer enjoyed his time at a ‘Coldplay’ concert in Zurich on Sunday. In pictures shared by the tennis great on Twitter, he can be seen sharing the stage with the music band’s lead vocalist Chris Martin alongside the other Coldplay members. At the same time, the 41-year-old also shared a video of him joining the band members on the stage.

Adventure of a Lifetime💫🎈 pic.twitter.com/zy78pCG6u3 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 3, 2023

Reactions to Roger Federer's singing at the Coldplay concert

Never thought would see my fave tennis player, at my favorite Band’s Concert. Isch mega gsi pic.twitter.com/NRZSnxWktc — ✨✨🌙Sarah_Luisa✨✨🌙 (@LuisaLefaiy) July 3, 2023

Do stadium tours now. I'm sure you will sell out. You don't even have to sing just do whatever you were doing here. — Vishnu 💯+🏆🏆🏆 (@Rfighterer) July 3, 2023

Dear Roger, you and Rafa are amazing champions and my personal GOATS as human beings. I always tell my son to get inspired by both of you and keep super humble like you and Rafa are. What a wonderful world we have with the FEDAL ❤️ — 80Passione (@8Passione) July 3, 2023

Wimbledon is not the same without Roger Federer !! 😢

Miss you so much Roger…miss your poise, your energy, your grace, your elegance & of course YOUR TENNIS 🎾 🔥👍🏻♥️ — Reena (@ReenaP230946) July 3, 2023

Novak Djokovic eyes 24th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2023

With Federer retired and Rafael Nadal injured, Novak Djokovic became the first tennis player in history to win 23 Grand Slam titles by winning the Roland Garros 2023 final. He is now set to compete at the Wimbledon 2023 eyeing his 24th major title and his eighth Wimbledon title. He is the defending champion at the marquee grass court championships.