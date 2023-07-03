Tennis Legend Roger Federer Stuns Everyone By Joining Coldplay During A Concert- WATCH

Quick links:
Roger Federer sharing the stage with Coldplay's Chris Martin (Image: @rogerfederer/Twitter)
The 2023 Wimbledon Championships kicked off at the iconic All-England Club in London on Monday. This is the first edition of the third major championships of the year since the legendary Roger Federer concluded his professional tennis career. Federer won eight of his 20 Grand Slams at Wimbledon and also made a guest appearance at the marquee tournament last year. But this time, fans got to see a different side of Federer, who joined Coldplay for a performance.
Rafael Nadal Or Novak Djokovic? Roger Federer Drops Massive Statement Over GOAT Debate
While the tennis world geared up for Wimbledon 2023, Federer enjoyed his time at a ‘Coldplay’ concert in Zurich on Sunday. In pictures shared by the tennis great on Twitter, he can be seen sharing the stage with the music band’s lead vocalist Chris Martin alongside the other Coldplay members. At the same time, the 41-year-old also shared a video of him joining the band members on the stage.
Adventure of a Lifetime💫🎈 pic.twitter.com/zy78pCG6u3— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 3, 2023
Never thought would see my fave tennis player, at my favorite Band’s Concert. Isch mega gsi pic.twitter.com/NRZSnxWktc— ✨✨🌙Sarah_Luisa✨✨🌙 (@LuisaLefaiy) July 3, 2023
Do stadium tours now. I'm sure you will sell out. You don't even have to sing just do whatever you were doing here.— Vishnu 💯+🏆🏆🏆 (@Rfighterer) July 3, 2023
Dear Roger, you and Rafa are amazing champions and my personal GOATS as human beings. I always tell my son to get inspired by both of you and keep super humble like you and Rafa are. What a wonderful world we have with the FEDAL ❤️— 80Passione (@8Passione) July 3, 2023
Wimbledon is not the same without Roger Federer !! 😢— Reena (@ReenaP230946) July 3, 2023
Miss you so much Roger…miss your poise, your energy, your grace, your elegance & of course YOUR TENNIS 🎾 🔥👍🏻♥️
ALSO READ | Is Carlos Alcaraz An Heir Apparent To Rafael Nadal? A Look At His Staggering Record
With Federer retired and Rafael Nadal injured, Novak Djokovic became the first tennis player in history to win 23 Grand Slam titles by winning the Roland Garros 2023 final. He is now set to compete at the Wimbledon 2023 eyeing his 24th major title and his eighth Wimbledon title. He is the defending champion at the marquee grass court championships.