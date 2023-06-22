Rafael Nadal Or Novak Djokovic? Roger Federer Drops Massive Statement Over GOAT Debate

Why You Are Reading This: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are known as the ‘Big 3’ of tennis, courtesy of the whopping no. of 67 Grand Slam titles between them. Federer was the first of the Big 3 to register 20 major championships, while Nadal and Djokovic followed. While Nadal became the first man to win 22 Grand Slam titles at the French Open 2022, Djokovic became the first tennis player on planet Earth to win 23 major championships at the Roland Garros 2023.

‘As long as Rafa is still playing’: Roger Federer opens up on ‘GOAT’ debate

From winning 12 Grand Slams till 2018, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has proved his case as one of the greatest tennis players of all time in the last five years. Having won 11 grand slams in his 30s, Djokovic certainly has peaked in his 30s while his younger opponents have struggled to compete.

During his recent appearance at the Halle Open 2023, Federer weighed in his views on Djokovic’s dominance, while claiming he can not be considered the greatest player as long as Nadal is playing.

“What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet,” said Federer. With Nadal displaying impeccable consistency since 2005, the debate on the greatest player continues. After 19 years of his first grand slam win, the Spaniard hasn’t registered a major title win only during the 2015, 2016, and 2021 seasons.

He last appeared during the Australian Open 2023 and has been out of action due to injury ever since. He is currently ranked no. 134 in the world, while the Serb returned to the top spot in the rankings with his title win at French Open 2023. Djokovic, at 36, seems to be in his prime regardless of his age and is the frontrunner among the 'Big 3' for the most grand slam wins.