Tokyo Olympics: World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Crashes Out, Loses To Sara Sorribes Tormo

The 2021 Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out of the women's singles event by Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, July 25. Barty lost in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 34 minutes. Barty's singles defeat came 15 days after she won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.

The reigning Wimbledon champion dropped serve twice in each set and struggled while making a total of 55 unforced errors and got in only 54% of her first serves compared to Tormo's 83%. Barty gave Sorribes Tormo a double break at 4-1 in the opening set and failed to convert two points to level in the eighth game as Sorribes Tormo held on.

They both exchanged breaks to begin the second set, but Barty wilted on another hot day in Tokyo and Sorribes Tormo won the final four games to advance.

"It's an amazing feeling, I still can't believe it," said Sorribes Tormo in the post-match press conference.

"It's something incredible for me. It's something that I've been dreaming of all my life, being here and even more so beating the world number one. I'm super, super happy," she added.

Up next for Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round is a match against France's Fiona Ferro.

Murray withdraws from men's singles event

Defending champion Andy Murray withdrew from the men's singles tournament due to a quad muscle strain just hours before he was scheduled to play Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe," Murray said in a Team GB statement.

The Indian duo of Mirza and Raina knocked out

Indian women's tennis doubles duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina suffered a very disappointing defeat in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics in the doubles event here at Ariake Tennis Court 11.

The Ukrainian team of sisters Lyudmyla Viktorivna Kichenok and Nadiia Viktorivna Kichenok knocked out the Indian pair 0-6, 7-6 [10-8] in one hour 33 minutes.

(Image Credits: @ashbarty - Twitter)