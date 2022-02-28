Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of neighbors Ukraine last week has forced thousands of civilians to flee the country and save their lives. Among the many innocent Ukrainians affected by the Russia-Ukraine war, 21-year-old tennis star Dayana Yastremska and her little sister were also among the heartbroken civilians fleeing the country.

The Ukrainian tennis player took to her official Instagram account on Friday, one day after Russia began the invasions, and informed she is now out of Ukraine alongside her sister, after spending two nights in underground parking.

The 21-year-old revealed that it was her parents' decision to send them out of Ukraine and posted an emotional message for them.

“After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country! Ukrainians take care of your lives,” Yastremska wrote on Instagram.

Posting the message, she also shared a picture and a few videos where they can be seen saying goodbye to their parents. She shared a photograph of herself and her sister Ivanna awaiting departure from the country, followed by a video of Ivanna sharing an emotional moment with her father.

As per ESPN’s report, her father drove both sisters around 150 miles from their home in Odesa to Izmail in order to help them flee the country.

Ivanna and Dyana Yastremska flies to France

Dyana and Ivanna took a boat to Romania from Ukraine and later flew to France. They are now stationed in a hotel and speaking to ESPN via a Zoom call, the 21-year-old said, "I am so scared. We don't need to kill each other like this."

Meanwhile, prior to her departure from her homeland, she posted a long message on Instagram saying, "So much pain and fear! I’m in my home town and staying in with my family. I haven’t left home to do my favourite job. There’s a war in Ukraine! I love you all and I genuinely believe that peace will be restored soon! Stay safe! Your Dayana."

Dyana last appeared in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship, which was held from February 14 to 19. She entered the tournament as a qualifier and reached the quarterfinals, before ending her win streak after losing to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Dyana has won three WTA titles and has a career-high rank of No. 21, while currently ranking at 140, as per WTA. Dyana and Ivanna are slated to team up for their Round of 16 match in the Lyon Open on Monday, where she will be up against Romanian player Ana Bogdan in the Round of 31 singles match on Tuesday.

(Image: AP/Instagram- @dayana_yastremskay)