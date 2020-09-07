US Open 2020: USTA Issues Statement On Default Of Novak Djokovic

As the Ace tennis player Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday (local time) for hitting the ball ‘recklessly’ to the linesperson in the US Open's match against Carreno Busta, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has issued a statement in this regard.

“In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his action of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequence, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open. Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.” the statement by the USTA read.

Although the USTA called it an intentional move by the ace player, Djokovic has taken to social media to clarify that the move was ‘unintended’ and the “whole situation has left me really sad and empty”. He even apologised to the linesperson who got hit by the ball and checked up on her to see if she is alright.

The incident

It all happened when Djokovic came back after a medical timeout only to lose the game after which he smacked the ball in disappointment. Unfortunately, the ball hit the lineswoman. Soon after the incident, the referee decided to default Djokovic from the match and as a result, Busta won the match.

Djokovic has won the Grand Slam title seventeen times. He has been winning it consecutively since 2014. His ouster means that the US Open 2020 will have a new Grand Slam champion in men’s singles after 2014.

The game

In the one set played, Carreno Busta tried to play more aggressively, and he had little trouble holding his serve, as Djokovic made some uncharacteristic unforced errors. The Spaniard even showed off some impressive speed and variety, chasing down and capably returning two drop shots within one point in the second game.

However, Djokovic was holding nicely and in nine games he gave only three points to Busta. At 5-4 with Carreno Busta serving, Djokovic dug in and raced out to a 0-40 lead to grab three set points. Carreno Busta won the next five points, one that was overturned by a challenge, to even the match. Djokovic then went down 0-30 and also fell down on his shoulder in the same game.

