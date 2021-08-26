US Open 2021: Sofia Kenin Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'disappointed' To Miss Tour

American tennis star Sofia Kenin's US Open 2021 journey came to a halt even before it started after the World no. 5 tennis player tested positive for COVID-19. Kenin confirmed the news on her official Twitter handle. At last year's US Open, the tennis player had the best run of her career, reaching the fourth round.

Sofia Kenin expresses disappointment at missing US Open

Kenin, in her tweet, wrote that she was disappointed at missing out on this year's edition, but informed that the symptoms in her are fairly mild as she is vaccinated. The US star in her post also wrote that she plans to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall. This is yet another blow for the 22-year-old this season after having already suffered a foot injury. Sofia Kenin's injury prevented the American to come back on the court since a second-round loss at Wimbledon on 30 June.

Hi guys.. I am writing with disappointing news. Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week. 1/2 — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) August 26, 2021

Other tennis stars to miss US open 2021

Sofia Kenin joins a lengthy list of past champions who have withdrawn from this year's US Open. On Wednesday, Serena Williams and Venus Williams said they would not be able to play in the tournament because of leg injuries.

Roger Federer (right knee) and Rafael Nadal (left foot), both of whom have won 20 majors, said they were done for the season. Stan Wawrinka (foot surgery) and reigning men's champion Dominic Thiem (right wrist) are among others who will be sitting out the competition on the hard courts in Flushing Meadows. Milos Raonic, the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016, also withdrew from the US Open on Wednesday, citing an injured right leg.

Serena Williams' injury ahead of US Open

Serena Williams' dream of capturing yet another US Open title was crushed after the tennis star withdrew from the tournament due to an injury. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old celebrated Tennis player said, "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring. New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."