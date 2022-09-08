US Open 2022: Andrey Rublev Cannot Hold Back Tears After Loss To Frances Tiafoe; Watch

Andrey Rublev's hopes of becoming the world's top tennis player ended after crashing out in the quarterfinal round of the US open. The Russian lost to America's Frances Tiafoe 6-7(3-7), 6-7(0-7), 4-6. After the heartbreaking loss, a video surfaced online in which the 24-yer-old is seen unable to hold back his tears after a tough loss.

US Open 2022: Andrey Rublev's emotional reaction after the quarterfinal exit

The incident happened in the third set of the Rublev vs Tiafoe match when Tiafoe broke his opponent. The opportunity got the American (Tiafoe) closer to sealing the match in his favour. The video of the incident was shared on social media in which Andrey Rublev is seen biting a tennis ball after which he covered his crying face with a towel to hide his emotions.

Frances Tiafoe shares his thoughts on making US Open 2022 semi-final

The American dropped just one set while beting Marcos Giron, Jason Kubler, Diego Schwartzman, Rafael Nadal, and Andrey Rublev on the way to the semi-final. After beating Rafael Nadal in the previous match, Tiafoe played excellent tennis against Rublev to seal his place inthe final four of the US Open 2022. The American was never broken and used 18 aces along with strong volleying to beat his opponent.

Tiafoe also won 31 of 41 points when he went to the net. Tiafoe became the first American male player to make it to the US Open last-four since Andy Roddick in 2006. Rublev’s defeat marks another quarter-final disappointment, who is now 0-6 in last-eight matches at Grand Slams.

Following the victory Tiafoe durng the on court interview said, “This is wild. This is crazy. I had the biggest win of my life 24 hours ago and coming out and getting another big win… Andrey’s a hell of a player, and to back it up, that’s huge. It’s tough to turn the page, but I did and now I’m in the semis.I feel so at home on courts like this. This court is unbelievable. [The crowd] gets so far behind me, I want to play, I want to give my best. I always find a way somehow on this court, I always play some great tennis and I have been. Let’s enjoy this, we’ve got two more.”