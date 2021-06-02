Last Updated:

Venus Williams Gives A Strong Reaction After Naomi Osaka Withdrawal From French Open 2021

Venus Williams lent her support to Naomi Osaka during a recent interview. The latter withdrew from the French Open this year and is doubtful for Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open before the second round has opened countless debates, with people giving their own opinion on the matter. Osaka's decision came as she considered her own mental health issues, and received support from fans and athletes worldwide. Venus Williams was also asked about the same, where the 40-year-old answered in her own style. 

Venus Williams interview: Tennis star speaks on Naomi Osaka health update

"For me, personally, how I deal with it was that I know every single person asking me a question can't play as well as I can and never will," Williams said. "So no matter what you say or what you write, you'll never light a candle to me. That's how I deal with it. But each person deals with it differently". 

Along with Venus Williams, others like Sloane Stephens supported Osaka as well, while the Grand Slams also released a statement in her support. "On behalf of the Grand Slams, we wish to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in any way possible as she takes time away from the court," it read. They added that Osaka was an exceptional athlete, and they look forward to her returning whenever she feels she should. 

Serena Williams also supported Osaka, stating that she wishes she could give the latter a hug. "We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick. Other people are thick. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently". 

French Open 2021 women's singles matches

  • Paula Badosa vs Danka Kovinic
  • Danielle Rose Collins vs Anhelina Kalinina
  • Polona Hercog vs Caroline Garcia
  • Harmony Tan vs Markéta Vondroušová
  • Kateřina Siniaková (W) vs Veronika Kudermetova
  • Sorana Cîrstea (W) vs Martina Trevisan
  • Daria Kasatkina (W) vs Belinda Bencic
  • Tamara Zidanšek (W) vs Madison Brengle
  • Ana Bogdan (W) vs Naomi Osaka
  • Victoria Azarenka vs Clara Tauson
  • Serena Williams vs Mihaela Buzărnescu
  • Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Madison Keys
  • Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Ajla Tomljanović
  • Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Aryna Sabalenka
  • Elena Rybakina vs Nao Hibino

French Open 2021 matches schedule

  • June 2 - 3: 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles
  • June 4 - 5: 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles
  • June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles
  • June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles
  • June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles
  • June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles
  • June 12: Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles
  • June 13: Final - Men’s Singles

