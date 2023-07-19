Last Updated:

Zhang Shuai Reduced To Tears In Match, Opponent's 'poor Sportsmanship' Called Out - WATCH

Zhang Shuai retired from the Round of 32 match in the Hungary Open after her opponent Amarissa Toth removed a ball mark that Shuai was going to contest.

| Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Shuai Zhang

Amarissa Toth (left) and Shuai Zhang (right) during the Hungarian Open | Image: @popalorena/Twitter


During the Hungarian Open match between Zhang Shuai and local player Amarissa Toth, a moment of poor sportsmanship unfolded. Zhang Shuai, the tournament's second seed, faced Toth in the opening round on Tuesday, July 18. However, the outcome did not go according to the expectations of the experienced 34-year-old Chinese player.

  • Zhang Shuai retired from the match in the first set itself
  • The 34-year-old was reduced to court due to an incident
  • Toth is facing massive backlash from fans for her actions

Watch: Shuai Zhang left in tears as the opponent erases mark from court

With the opening set tied at 5-5, Zhang Shuai served hoping to take a 6-5 league and secure a tiebreak opportunity. However, with the game at 15-15, a forehand crosscourt winner by the 34-year-old was called ‘out’ by the umpire. Unconvinced by the call, Zhang asked the chair umpire to intervene and check the mark on the clay court.

Upon inspecting, the umpire declared that the ball had landed out, but the former World No. 22 continued to express her disagreement and maintained that the ball had caught the line. While the umpire stood by the call and the match continued, the local spectators ridiculed the Chinese player, siding with Toth.

However, things took a turn for the worse as Toth interfered with the disputed mark that Shuai was going to contest, wiping it off with her foot. Shuai debated the issue with the umpire and was reduced to tears, before deciding to retire from the match. On the contrary, Toth was seen celebrating the victory moments later.

'All efforts on practice was wrong': Zhang Shuai opens up on her retirement

Toth’s action to wipe off the mark sparked a massive debate in the tennis world. Zhang later took to her official Twitter handle to rue the controversial action by her opponent. Here’s what she said.

Zhang Shuai is currently ranked 45 in the WTA singles ranking and has won a total of three titles in her career. She is ranked 28th in the WTC doubles rankings and has won 13 doubles titles so far. She recently reached the semi-final of Wimbledon 2023 alongside her partner Caroline Dolehide.

