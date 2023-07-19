Zhang Shuai Reduced To Tears In Match, Opponent's 'poor Sportsmanship' Called Out - WATCH

During the Hungarian Open match between Zhang Shuai and local player Amarissa Toth, a moment of poor sportsmanship unfolded. Zhang Shuai, the tournament's second seed, faced Toth in the opening round on Tuesday, July 18. However, the outcome did not go according to the expectations of the experienced 34-year-old Chinese player.

Watch: Shuai Zhang left in tears as the opponent erases mark from court

With the opening set tied at 5-5, Zhang Shuai served hoping to take a 6-5 league and secure a tiebreak opportunity. However, with the game at 15-15, a forehand crosscourt winner by the 34-year-old was called ‘out’ by the umpire. Unconvinced by the call, Zhang asked the chair umpire to intervene and check the mark on the clay court.

Upon inspecting, the umpire declared that the ball had landed out, but the former World No. 22 continued to express her disagreement and maintained that the ball had caught the line. While the umpire stood by the call and the match continued, the local spectators ridiculed the Chinese player, siding with Toth.

However, things took a turn for the worse as Toth interfered with the disputed mark that Shuai was going to contest, wiping it off with her foot. Shuai debated the issue with the umpire and was reduced to tears, before deciding to retire from the match. On the contrary, Toth was seen celebrating the victory moments later.

I went to check the controversial point between Shuai Zhang and Kiara Toth and I really don't have words for how bad the umpire was for this mark. @WTA it's really time you do something and investigate these, they can't make such big mistakes at this level. This is pure robbery pic.twitter.com/2jr6MY3tDU — LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 (@popalorena) July 18, 2023

Even after being treated so unfairly, Zhang Shuai still chose to shake hands with the umpire and her opponent.



Even with Zhang Shuai retiring from the match and shook her hand, Toth still raised her arms and celebrated her win.



Both have shown what kind of person they are. pic.twitter.com/Ykpe6lN7hV — Bendou Zhang🎾 (@BendouZhang) July 19, 2023

'All efforts on practice was wrong': Zhang Shuai opens up on her retirement

Toth’s action to wipe off the mark sparked a massive debate in the tennis world. Zhang later took to her official Twitter handle to rue the controversial action by her opponent. Here’s what she said.

All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT …..



I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side pic.twitter.com/ZZt28KdbRE — Shuai Zhang (@zhangshuai121) July 18, 2023

Zhang Shuai is currently ranked 45 in the WTA singles ranking and has won a total of three titles in her career. She is ranked 28th in the WTC doubles rankings and has won 13 doubles titles so far. She recently reached the semi-final of Wimbledon 2023 alongside her partner Caroline Dolehide.