12-Year-Old Carlos Alcaraz's video of his 'Wimbledon' dream goes viral - WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz cemented his name in the history books by defeating the ever-dominant Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final. While winning a grand slam comes as a special moment in the life of the players who achieve the esteemed feat, and we have often witnessed players citing that it is a dream come true. Making a resolution at a tender age is one thing, and doing the same while having a recorded footage of oneself is another. Carlos Alcaraz comes into the latter category.

Old video of Carlos Alcaraz is making waves after his win in Wimbledon 2023 final

By winning and lifting the prestigious Wimbledon trophy, Carlos Alcaraz has become the talk of the town. He won the title at the age of 20 and thereby became the third youngest men's tennis player to claim the tag at the All England Club. Following his win, the player received praise from all corners of the world where the sport is being followed, and he went to social media on a couple of occasions after the game to express his delight in the victory.

As the Internet is a place where no bygone stays a bygone, thus, in the wake of the Spaniard's brilliant win, an old footage of Alcaraz is making waves on social media platforms. In the visual, an even younger Alcaraz, aged just 12 years, is addressing the camera and proclaiming that he wishes to win the Wimbledon in the future. Here's the video.

Is Carlos Alcaraz set to rule the game of Tennis?

While he has achieved what he wished to attain, Alcaraz, 20, has a long way to go in the sport. As the immortals, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are weaning off from the scene, Alcaraz may become the lone talisman of the court in the years to come. While it may be too early to gauge the future, the maturity that Alcaraz has exhibited so far is reminiscent of some of the glorious stars of the game.