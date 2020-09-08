How Victoria Azarenka Made It To Her First Grand Slam Quarterfinals Since 2016 At US Open

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka defeated Karolina Muchova to advance to the quarter-final of US Open 2020. The two-time Australian Open champion defeated the 20th seed Karolina Muchova to book her first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance since 2016. Despite being unseeded coming into US Open 2020, Azarenka has made light work of all her opponents throughout. She beat Austria's Barbara Haas 6-1, 6-2 in round one, compatriot A. Sabalenka 6-1, 6-3, in the second round and I. Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 in the third round.

After dropping the first set in her round four tie against Muchova, Victoria Azarenka came back strong and rounded off the match with a quick 6-1, 6-4 win to advance to the US Open 2020 quarter-final. She will meet No. 16 seed Elise Mertens on September 9 to continue her bid for her first US Open win.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka Extends Black Lives Matter Support At US Open 2020 Through Trayvon Martin Mask

😃 if you're into your fiirst Grand Slam quarterfinals since 2016@vika7 I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/XFQbllzaXx — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2020

Also Read | Down But Not Out, Serena Williams Yells Herself To Open Win

US Open 2020: Victoria Azarenka vs Williams throwback

Azarenka reached for her first US Open final in 2012 where she faced off against Serena Williams. Despite being up 5-3 and serving for the championship in the third set, Azarenka could not win the tournament. In 2013, she reached the final again, only to meet Williams again and lose in another three-set thriller. After a rough few years following her break from tennis, Victoria Azarenka is back on a mission. Less than ten days ago, she won the Cincinnati Open after Naomi Osaka pulled out due to a left hamstring injury. She had only dropped one set in the entire tournament. If both Williams and Azarenka make it to the finals, it will be the pair's third US Open final.

Also Read | Handshakes At US Open 2020 Rare But, As Djokovic Shows, Do Happen

The working mothers of tennis

Victoria Azarenka is also one of the three working mothers to have qualified for the quarterfinals at US Open 2020, along with Serena Williams and Tsvetana Pironkova. In an interview with ESPN, Victoria Azarenka said: "I’m so proud of the ladies. It’s incredible. I hope we all keep going as far as possible." She added that she hopes this rare feat will inspire other mothers to go for their dreams and not only identify as mothers but as people who have their own dreams and goals and passions. The only three moms to ever win a Slam in the Open era are Kim Clijsters, Evonne Goolagong and Margaret Court.

Also Read | Mladenovic Out Of US Open 2020 Because Of Coronavirus Quarantine

Image Credits: US Open Twitter