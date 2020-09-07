Naomi Osaka Extends Black Lives Matter Support At US Open 2020 Through Trayvon Martin Mask

Naomi Osaka has continued her support for the Black Lives Matter movement during US Open 2020. The world's highest-paid female athlete had sensationally withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open recently as a mark of protest against the Jacob Blake shooting. While she has taken the court for US Open 2020, Osaka has used her masks to make a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Naomi Osaka continues Black Lives Matter support, sports Trayvon Martin mask at US Open 2020

Before her fourth-round clash against Anett Kontaveit, Naomi Osaka once again used her mask to support the Black Lives Matter movement, this time donning the name of Trayvon Martin. The 22-year-old has used masks with a different name for each US Open 2020 round so far, aiming to highlight racial and social injustice prevalent in the United States to a broader audience. So far, Naomi Osaka has sported masks in the name of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery and on Monday brought to light the injustice on Trayvon Martin. Martin was a 17-year-old high-school student who was fatally shot by a 28-year-old man named George Zimmerman after an altercation between the two. Zimmerman was later acquitted on the grounds of lack of evidence after claiming self-defence in the confrontation.

Naomi Osaka storms into US Open 2020 quarter-final

The 22-year-old booked her place in the US Open quarter-final on Monday, breezing past Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4. Naomi Osaka did not offer a single break point while defeating Kontaveit, landing 71 per cent of her first serves and winning 84 per cent of those points. The two-time Grand Slam champion will play her quarter-final against unseeded American Shelby Rogers, who beat Naomi Osaka thrice before her ascent to World No. 1 early last year. Incidentally, Osaka defeated Kontaveit in the Western and Southern Open quarter-final before the former backed out of the semi-final in support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

US Open live streaming in India

The live telecast of US Open 2020 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch US Open live streaming in India on the Disney+Hotstar app. Jio subscribers can watch the US Open live on the Jio TV app.

(Image Courtesy: Naomi Osaka Instagram)