Novak Djokovic sings 'Fight for your right' after missing two US Open's due to COVID norms

Novak Djokovic is just two steps away from securing his 24th Grand Slam title. The Serbian had no difficulties as he tamed down Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open quarterfinal. This will be his record 47th appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal.

3 things you need to know

This is Novak Djokovic's record 47th Grand Slam semifinal appearance

He has featured in all the Grand Slam finals this year winning two out of three

Djokovic will be bidding for his record 24th Grand Slam

Also Read: Novak Djokovic to take part in Ryder Cup All-Star golf match before upcoming event in Italy

Novak Djokovic to face Ben Shelton in US Open semifinal

Djokovic will meet youngster Ben Shelton in the last four who got the better of Frances Tiafoe in a marathon quarterfinal. The Serbian shared a light moment with the crowd after his last eight tie as he broke into the song 'Fight For Your Right' by the Beastie Boys and the crowd sang along with him.

Novak Djokovic sings “Fight For Your Right” by the Beastie Boys with the US Open crowd:



“You gotta fight. For your right. To PAAAARTY!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/8MXdt5HLa6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 5, 2023

This will be the first meeting between Djokovic and Shelton

Djokovic had a pretty ensemble record against his American opponents as he has yet to lose a match in his entire career. Shelton will pose a great threat to Djokovic's credentials who is set to leapfrog Carlos Alcaraza from the top ATP rankings. The 36-year-old has already reached the finals of the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon and this could be the third time should he make all the way to the summit clash this time around.

Djokovic was not permitted to take part in the last edition of the US Open due to his unvaccinated status and only after the US lifted their covid-19 sanctions, the tennis star was allowed to participated in the Grand Slam.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer's massive milestone during US Open 2023

On facing the prospect of both Shelton and Tiafore Djokovic opened up. Me my way from the opposite side of the net. Both players are very charismatic and dynamic players. It will be great to watch them play."

Djokovic hasn't faced Shelton in his career so far and this will be the first encounter between the two of them. The veteran tennis star holds an obvious advantage over his adversary and Shelton remains the flagbearer of US tennis in the tournament.