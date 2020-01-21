Rafael Nadal Is Cautious With His Words After Marriage, Watch

Rafael Nadal was in a cheery mood after his first-round victory at the Australian Open on Tuesday. The Spaniard breezed past Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-3, 6-0.

Nadal being careful

A world No. 1 ranking, two Slam titles and Davis Cup.



None of those took the top spot in 2019 for @RafaelNadal? 🤔#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/duGkeYK0xu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

The world number one won the Roland Garros and the US Open - taking his total Grand Slam count to 19, just one short of Roger Federer - he won the Davis Cup and finished as world number one. Nadal was asked about his favourite amongst those achievements and he said that his marriage was the most special moment. He softly mentioned that his wife was present and thus he had to be careful with what he said.

Rafa had announced his engagement with Perello in January 2019 and the couple got married in October.

The Spaniard continued having fun after the match and when asked to pick on one, said, "The wedding (the most special moment). My wife (Xisca Perello) is here. I need to be careful with those answers now. But yes, it had been a very special year."

He continued, "All the results and all the experiences that I went through all around the world had been unforgettable and I had some low moments with me I had to see a lot of troubles of mine."

In the most match interview, he was very appreciative of his opponent and praise him saying "He’s a fighter, he has a great story behind him. Happy for him that he’s playing at a very high level. Positive start for me here. What you want in the first round is just to win, and if it’s in straight sets better.”

Nadal will now face the winner of Federico Delbonis and Joao Sousa in the second round on Thursday. Nadal is chasing his 20th title, which will level him on the number of Grand Slam titles with the Swiss great.

