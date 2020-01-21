Australian Open 2020 Is All Set To Host First-ever 'Harry Potter Day' On January 27

The Australian Open 2020 has already seen some stellar performances in its opening week and the audience is set to witness something magical, quite literally. The first Grand Slam of the year is set to host a Harry Potter Day on Monday, January 27. The day is an association between the Australian Open 2020 and the 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' play that has been the talk of Melbourne for the past few months.

Also Read: Maria Sharapova Is 'Unstoppable'? Russian Hints At Retiring Post Australian Open 2020 Loss

Australian Open 2020 to host Harry Potter Day

We’re hosting a Harry Potter Day at the Australian Open on January 27. There will be movies, a spells workshop and more. Plus, wear your favourite Harry Potter costume for your chance to WIN a trip for four to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter! pic.twitter.com/FvGy4Xtg6m — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AUS (@CursedChildAUS) January 15, 2020

The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be around the Australian Open 2020 ballpark for an entire day. Gyton Grantley, who plays an adult Ron Weasley in the award-winning play, will also be part of the celebrations and one might see him swap a wand for a racquet. The event will feature a spell-casting show, broadcasts of Harry Potter movies and a prospect for fans to meet the cast from the play and racquets will be exchanged for wands.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Reveals New Year Resolution For 2020 After Australian Open Round 1 Win

Coco Gauff joins the Harry Potter day celebrations at Australian Open 2020

Also Read: Australian Open 2020: All You Need To Know About 15-year-old American Sensation Coco Gauff

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff even joined in the celebrations, posted pictures encouraging the initiative, and met up with some of the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child including Gyton Grantley to promote Harry Potter Day. The audience will get the opportunity to win tickets to the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and one lucky person will walk away with an all-expense-paid trip to London to go on the Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour in London. To enter, one must come dressed as their favourite character from the Wizarding World to the Australian Open 2020.

Picture credit: Twitter/ Coco Gauff

Also Read: Australian Open 2020: Shapovalov Argues With Umpire After Furiously Smashing Racquet