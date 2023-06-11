WATCH VIDEO: Novak Djokovic Breaks Down After Winning Record 23rd Grand Slam

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic etched his name forever in the history books as he became the first Tennis player in the world to claim 23 Grand Slams under his belt. He defeated Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to register his third French Open title in his tennis career. In the proceedings, he surpassed Rafael Nadal who is considered to be the king of Clay Court.

The absence of Nadal paved the way for the Serbian superstar who took up the advantage as he fought his way towards the summit. Djokovic remained in the shadows of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for a long period but he has emerged in the last few years to present his case by displaying some top-notch performances on the pitch on regular occasions.

Novak Djokovic breaks down after defeating Casper Ruud

His superior physical fitness proved to be a major gain for him at the age of 36 when other players have faded down due to various problems. But the Serbian has maintained his ruthless approach as he got the better of Carlos Alcaraz which was a riveting victory over the Spaniard.

Ruud started the match on a positive note but Djokovic managed to catch him up and he sailed on towards his victory in this epic clash. Djokovic broke into tears as the Serb was visibly emotional following his record-breaking feat.

Ruud also lavishes praise on the Tenis superstar. “It’s tough to explain how incredible it is and how good you are and what an inspiration you are."

Djokovic said, "I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams. It's an incredible feeling."

Highlights of the day by @emirates #FlyBetter #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/AGoZvp4mI4 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, puts this one alongside the French Open titles he earned in 2016 and 2021, making him the only man with at least three from each major event. He has won 10 trophies at the Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.

Also worth noting: Djokovic is again halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam — winning all four majors in one season — something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic came close to pulling off that feat in 2021, when he won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon and made it all the way to the title match at the U.S. Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

