Who Is Jessica Pegula's Boyfriend? Is NFL Mogul Terry Pegula's Daughter Engaged?

Jessica Pegula grabbed headlines on Monday after she stunned fifth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne. The American tennis star won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. However, fans on social media have been curious to know more about Jessica Pegula, who is in fact, the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula — owners of NFL franchise, Buffalo Bills.

Who is Jessica Pegula's boyfriend Taylor Gahagen?

Although not much is known about Jessica Pegula's personal life, reports claim that the tennis star is in a relationship with Taylor Gahagen. The 26-year-old is quite active on Instagram and often posts images of herself with Taylor on the social media platform. While Taylor has 397 followers on Instagram and has kept his profile private, it appears that he enjoys playing golf.

According to reports from Celebpie.com, Gahagen has opened up a dog rescue center, 'A Lending Paw'. The organization works towards rescuing dogs, caring for them and delivering them to those who can take further care of the animals and keep them as pets.

Is Jessica Pegula engaged to Taylor Gahagen?

While Jessica and Taylor have been spotted together on many occasions, there have been no confirmed reports that the pair are engaged. On Valentine's Day in 2019, Jessica uploaded an image of herself and Pegula, captioning the image with heart emoji's. However, there was still no ring spotted on her finger. Jessica began posting images with Taylor in 2015 and reports claim that the couple has been dating ever since.

Who are Jessica Pegula's parents and net worth details of tennis sensation

Jessica Pegula has been reported to be part of one of the richest families in America. She was born to Terry and Kim Pegula, own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, in 1994. Jessica is the eldest daughter of Kim and the middle daughter of Terry Pegula, who has two children from a previous marriage.

According to reports from Forbes, Jessica Pegula's net worth is a reported $3 million. She's earned a reported $1,364,219 through her career as a tennis player. However, Jessica's parents have a net worth reported to be around $5 billion.

Jessica Pegula sets up crunch quarter-final clash with Jennifer Brady at Australian Open

Jessica Pegula is now set to face Jennifer Brady in the quarter-final of the Australian Open on Wednesday. Pegula had already beaten two-time Australian Open winner and 12th seed Victoria Azarenka in the opening round and reached the last 16 without dropping a set. She then beat Elina Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Image Credits - Jessica Pegula Instagram