Who Is Pablo Andujar? All You Need To Know About Tennis World's Latest Sensation

35-year old Spanish tennis veteran Pablo Andujar has been getting most of the attention from fans recently after playing some of his best tennis in recent times. The World No. 68 beat 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at the Geneva Open earlier this year, and now has beaten another great in Dominic Thiem. So, who is Pablo Andujar?

Who is Pablo Andujar?

Pablo Andujar is a ATP tennis professional, who was born in Cuenca, Spain. Andujar broke back into the world's top 100 in 2018 following right elbow injuries in March 2016, November 2016 and April 2017. He has a 4-5 record in finals with all nine finals having been played on clay. Three of his four titles have been won in Morocco. Many would be surprised to know that Andujar made his debut way back in 2010 and is presently aged 35. Andujar has also faced Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal once in the past, back in 2013, but lost to him back then.

French Open first-round review: Pablo Andujar vs Dominic Thiem

On Sunday, Pablo Andujar once again showed his class as he upset world number four Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller to advance to the second round of the French Open 2021. The Spanish veteran recovered from two sets to love deficit for the first time in his career over a top five star in the ATP rankings as he beat Thiem 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Andujar will now face the winner of Moldova's Radu Albot or Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the next round.

Pablo Andujar vs Dominic Thiem: Spanish veteran reflects on his famous victory

Reflecting on his win over Dominic Thiem, Pablo Andujar said, "It is very special to win here at Roland Garros. [It was] such an emotional win for me, being two-sets-to-love down against an amazing player." When asked whether his win against Roger Federer earlier in the year gave him any confidence, he admitted, "It gave me more confidence in myself, trying to believe in myself. I think that victory make me still believe, even if I was two-sets-to-love down. So I tried to keep focused. I knew I could win that third set, and everything was going to change."

How to watch French Open live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch French Open live in India on television can tune into the Star Sports Network. The French Open 2021 will also be streamed live on Star Sports' Disney+ Hotstar platform in India. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the tournament will be available on the social media handles and website of the French Open, ATP and WTA.