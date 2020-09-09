Who Is Pablo Carreno Busta? Novak Djokovic's New Spanish Conqueror Reaches US Open Semis

Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta is set to take on fifth seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the US Open 2020. Carreño Busta has proven to be a dark horse at the US Open this year. For someone, who at the beginning of the tournament, would not have been picked as a semi-finalist by most people, Carreño Busta is now an undeniable contender for the US Open 2020 final.

Pablo Carreno Busta's surprise US Open 2020 run

Destined to meet with World No.1 and tour favourite, Novak Djokovic in the fourth round courtesy the draw created, all the numbers pointed to Carreño Busta crashing out of the US Open. However, a surprise disqualification and a good session of tennis catapulted the Spaniard to his second US Open semi-final.

The last time he was at the US Open in 2019, Carreño Busta was unseeded and lost in straight sets to David Goffin in the third round. In 2017, Carreño Busta defeated his 2020 quarter-final opponent Denis Shapovalov in straight sets on his way to the semi-final. He lost the semi-final to eventual runner-up Kevin Anderson.

In 2020, Pablo Carreno Busta reached the quarter-final at the Adelaide Open, where he lost to Lloyd Harris in straight sets and lost to Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. He lost his semi-final match at the ATP Rotterdam to Felix Auger Aliassime. He also had an early second-round exit against Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Open and an excruciating five-set 1st round match at the US Open against Japan's Y. Uchiyama. However, he seems to have hit his stride ever since, winning his next two matches in straight sets. At the US Open 2020 quarter-final, Carreño Busta defeated Denis Shapovalov, in a herculean five-set match.

Pablo Carreno Busta lifetime records and titles

Pablo Carreno Busta has 4 ATP 250 Series singles titles, four of which have come on hardcourts. Of the three surfaces, Carreño Busta’s best win/loss percentage is also on hard courts, where he has won 55% of his matches. His highest year-end ranking was No.10 as of 2017.

Image credits: US Open Twitter