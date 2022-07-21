Why 21-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic Could Be Barred From Playing At US Open?

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic will likely miss the upcoming US Open due to his COVID-19 immunisation status. The USTA has stated that there is no mandatory vaccination policy at the US Open, but it will follow the US government's decision to refuse entry to all non-US citizens who are not vaccinated. Djokovic was recently named in the entry list for the fourth grand slam of the year. The 35-year-old also missed the first grand slam of 2022 due to his vaccination status.

The New York City Mayor's office will need identification showing proof of COVID-19 immunisation for entry to Arthur Ashe Stadium during the fourth Grand Slam of the year, the US Open had announced in a statement last year. Despite the ban, the 21-time Grand Slam winner was included in the entry list for US Open 2022.

Earlier this month, Djokovic had expressed his desire to play at the US Open but said that even if he doesn't get a chance to do so, it will not be the end of the world for him. Djokovic had said that he was hoping to get some "positive news" regarding his participation at the US Open. Djokovic claimed that the removal of the regulation by the US government is the only good news he can have, or else he will miss the tournament.

"As things stand now, I cannot travel to Australia and the United States, but I am hoping to get positive news. I believe things will change for the Australian Open. For the US Open, there is not much time, but hope dies last. I would like to play at the U.S. Open and Australia Open, but even if I do not, it's not the end of the world," Djokovic was quoted as saying by RTS.

Djokovic wins 21st Grand Slam title

Djokovic defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios on July 10 to win his seventh Wimbledon title. Djokovic beat Kyrgios 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 to win his 21st Grand Slam championship on Centre Court. Spanish legend Rafael Nadal is now the only player in the open era with more Grand Slam titles than Djokovic. Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open this year. He also won the Australian Open earlier this year.

Image: Wimbledon