Will Daniil Medvedev Play Australian Open? World No 2 Gives Major Update

Amid all the news circulating around the participation of the vaccinated and non-vaccinated players at the Australian Open, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has now publicly revealed his participation in the first Grand Slam of the 2022 season. The World No 2 was recently featured in Paris Masters 2021 final where he lost to World No 1 Novak Djokovic. Daniil Medvedev had featured in last years Australian Open final where went down to Novak Djokovic.

Daniil Medvedev to take part in Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev confirmed his participation for next years Australian Open by tweeting a photo of himself holding the runner-up trophy at Melbourne Park. He captioned the image see you in January at the Australian Open. Medvedev just like Novak Djokovic is yet to reveal his vaccination status a requirement at the Australian Open, however with his latest announcement he has almost cleared doubts related to his vaccination status.

While Daniil Medvedev is set to play in Australia, status regarding defending champion Novak Djokovic participation in the tournament is yet to be revealed. Earlier Djokovic had decided not to reveal his vaccination status against COVID-19 and also mentioned that he is not sure of making the trip to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne come January.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in his recent statement indicated that unvaccinated tennis players will be allowed to enter the country for the Australian Open provided they undergo two weeks in hotel quarantine. Tennis stars who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are set to be allowed to travel to Australia from December 1 and, after testing negative to the coronavirus, will not have to quarantine ahead of the January 17-30 Grand Slam event.

However Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews still continues to stand against unvaccinated tennis players taking part in next year's Australian Open. The Victorian Government had earlier decided to mandate COVID vaccine for the players coming to participate in the Australian Open 2022.

Daniil Medvedev stats

Daniil Medvedev has 213-98 career win-oss record till now. IN the current season the win-loss record stands at 54-12 which include 4 titles. Overall Medvedev has won 13 titles in his career which include the recently concluded US Open the first Grand Slam title of his career.