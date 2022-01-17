Will Djokovic's Anti-vax Stand Kill His Chances Of Playing At Wimbledon, French & US Open?

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic flew back home on Sunday after he lost the appeal to overturn the Australian government's decision to revoke his visa for the second time. Djokovic will now miss out on the chance to defend his Australian Open title. Before leaving Australia last evening, Djokovic said he was "very disappointed" with the court's ruling but added that he respects the judgement.

Why did Australia cancel Djokovic's visa?

Djokovic's visa was first cancelled by the Australian Border Force following the World No. 1 player's arrival at the Melbourne airport earlier this month. Djokovic had arrived in Australia unvaccinated but had a medical exemption for the same. However, the Australian Border Police said that Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to show why he should be exempted from the vaccine, and some irregularities were found in his travel document as well.

Djokovic was placed in detention at an immigration hotel in the suburbs of Melbourne. Djokovic's lawyers challenged the decision in court following which his visa was reinstated. Djokovic had submitted in the court that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 in December before coming to Australia, which is why he did not need the vaccine.

Djokovic had claimed in his travel document that he did not travel overseas before arriving in Australia to take part in the Australian Open. However, photos and videos later emerged showing Djokovic practicing at a tennis court in Spain before leaving for Australia. Djokovic later issued a clarification saying his agent mistakenly ticked the wrong box in the visa application.

Australian Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke on January 14 issued a statement confirming the decision to revoke Djokovic's visa for the second time. Hawke said that he was exercising his right to cancel Djokovic's visa on the basis that it was in the public interest.

Djokovic was again placed in detention and was finally deported on Sunday, missing out on an opportunity to break Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of most grand slam wins.

As Djokovic misses out on the chance to play in the Australian Open, let's have a look at his prospects of competing in other Grand Slams throughout the year.

French Open

Djokovic will be able to defend his title at the French Open in May, as the country currently allows professional athletes who have not yet been vaccinated to compete. Djokovic will be permitted to compete in the second grand slam of the year, according to French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, as there is no regulation prohibiting an athlete from competing in a sporting event if he or she is unvaccinated.

Wimbledon

Djokovic will almost certainly be able to compete in Wimbledon in June this year, given England's vaccination rules do not include any provisions prohibiting professional athletes from competing in sporting events based on their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated visitors to England must stay in quarantine for 10 days, as per COVID-19 guidelines; however, athletes are allowed to practice even during the isolation period. Currently, spectators entering a sporting arena in England must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but the British government is poised to repeal the rule later this month.

US Open

Djokovic's eligibility to compete in the US Open later this year is still up in the air. Among all grand slams, including the Australian Open, the US has one of the most stringent COVID-19 protocols. The fourth and final grand slam of the season is held in New York every year. COVID-19 guidelines in the US city currently demand fans to produce proof of vaccination while entering a sporting arena.

Image: AP