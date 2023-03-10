Will Novak Djokovic Play In Miami Open Amid US Travel Ban? Coach Provides Key Update

22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic has revealed that the team has not given hope on playing in Florida. Earlier this week, the 2023 Australian Open winner withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open 2023 due to USA’s Covid-19 restrictions that deny unvaccinated foreign nationals from entering the country. However, the player has received support from many in the US, with Florida Senator Ron DeSantis calling on President Joe Biden to allow him to play.

Meanwhile as reported by Tennis 365, the former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic has said Djokovic still wants to play in the Miami Open tournament. Speaking to Tennis Major, Ivanisevic said, “We haven’t given up. He wants to play and I would love it if they allow him – it would be great both for him and for tennis. If not, it’s not the end of the world, he didn’t play last year as well. The most important thing is that we find out soon so that we can make a plan”.

Under the current Covid-19 guidelines in USA, Djokovic is not allowed to enter the country till May 11. However, in case Djokovic is denied to play in the Miami Open, he will be next seen in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which begins on April 20. This means that the clay court season would be slightly undercooked for Djokovic, as he would go over a month without any on-court appearance. He returned with a semi-final loss against Daniil Medvedev in his last match at the Dubai Tennis Championships on March 3.

"I’m not sure playing in Miami is the best solution"

Meanwhile, shedding light on Djokovic’s campaign this season, the coach said, “Although, in terms of preparing for the European clay court season, I’m not sure playing in Miami is the best solution. It depends on Novak – in the past he has triumphed in Monte Carlo having played in Indian Wells and Miami. If he is mentally ready and in his fighter mode, like he was in Australia, then anything is possible.”

While the Indian Wells Masters kicked off on March 6, the Miami Open 2023 is scheduled to be played from March 19 onwards. Djokovic started his 2023 season with a historic 22nd Grand Slam title win in Melbourne. In the process, he leveled Rafael Nadal’s feat of winning the most no. of major titles.