Wimbledon 2021: AELTC Announces Full Capacity Crowd From Quarter-finals Onwards

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) have put out an update on the capacity for The Wimbledon Championships 2021. The update, which was posted on Sunday on their official website, says that the AELTC will allow full capacity crowd from quarter-finals onwards for the Wimbledon 2021.
The update states "Following the successful staging of the first week of The Championships, as agreed with the Government’s Events Research Programme and in consultation with our Local Authority in Merton, the AELTC is pleased to confirm that Centre and No.1 Court will feature 100% capacity crowds for the Quarter-Finals, with Centre Court also at 100% for the Semi-Finals and Finals."
The release further goes on to say that this marks the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began. "This marks the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began. The capacity of Centre Court is 14,979, and the capacity of No.1 Court is 12,345. Capacity across the rest of the Grounds will be reduced according to the number of courts in play."
It then talks about the COVID protocols that will have to be followed by the ticket-holders in order to attend the event "Ticket-holders will continue to be required to show proof of their COVID-status on arrival, and are asked to observe the guidance around wearing face coverings on the move and supporting any additional mitigation measures in place."
Middle Sunday and Manic Monday have been a tradition at Wimbledon since its inception. They fall at the end of the first week and the beginning of the second week at Wimbledon. Middle Sunday is the day no matches are held essentially giving rest to the athletes and the grass. Following this is Manic Monday where all the round-of-16 matches fall on the same day. At the other three Grand Slams, the round-of-16 matches are usually held over a period of two days. However, this tradition will come to halt after this years edition of Wimbledon.
The 100% capacity crowd will be permitted after this set of Manic Monday matches when the quarter-finals start.
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka
Madison Keys vs Viktorija Golubic
Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova
Karolina Pliskova vs Ludmilla Samsonova
Paula Badosa Gibert vs Karolina Muchova
Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber
Emma Raducanu vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Matteo Berrettini vs Ilya Ivasha
Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda
Marton Fucsovics vs Andrey Rublev
Denis Shapovalov vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin
Felix Auger Aliassime vs Alexander Zverev
Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev
Roger Federer vs Lorenzo Sonego
