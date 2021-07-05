Wimbledon 2021: AELTC Announces Full Capacity Crowd From Quarter-finals Onwards

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) have put out an update on the capacity for The Wimbledon Championships 2021. The update, which was posted on Sunday on their official website, says that the AELTC will allow full capacity crowd from quarter-finals onwards for the Wimbledon 2021.

The update given by AELTC

The update states "Following the successful staging of the first week of The Championships, as agreed with the Government’s Events Research Programme and in consultation with our Local Authority in Merton, the AELTC is pleased to confirm that Centre and No.1 Court will feature 100% capacity crowds for the Quarter-Finals, with Centre Court also at 100% for the Semi-Finals and Finals."

The release further goes on to say that this marks the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began. "This marks the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began. The capacity of Centre Court is 14,979, and the capacity of No.1 Court is 12,345. Capacity across the rest of the Grounds will be reduced according to the number of courts in play."

It then talks about the COVID protocols that will have to be followed by the ticket-holders in order to attend the event "Ticket-holders will continue to be required to show proof of their COVID-status on arrival, and are asked to observe the guidance around wearing face coverings on the move and supporting any additional mitigation measures in place."

Full capacity crowds to begin after 'Manic Monday'

Middle Sunday and Manic Monday have been a tradition at Wimbledon since its inception. They fall at the end of the first week and the beginning of the second week at Wimbledon. Middle Sunday is the day no matches are held essentially giving rest to the athletes and the grass. Following this is Manic Monday where all the round-of-16 matches fall on the same day. At the other three Grand Slams, the round-of-16 matches are usually held over a period of two days. However, this tradition will come to halt after this years edition of Wimbledon.

The 100% capacity crowd will be permitted after this set of Manic Monday matches when the quarter-finals start.

Women's Round-of-16 matches being held on July 5:

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka

Madison Keys vs Viktorija Golubic

Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova

Karolina Pliskova vs Ludmilla Samsonova

Paula Badosa Gibert vs Karolina Muchova

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber

Emma Raducanu vs Ajla Tomljanovic

All of the men's round-of-16 fixtures to be held on July 5:

Matteo Berrettini vs Ilya Ivasha

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda

Marton Fucsovics vs Andrey Rublev

Denis Shapovalov vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Alexander Zverev

Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev

Roger Federer vs Lorenzo Sonego

