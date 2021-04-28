Wimbledon 2021 Championships Update: Grand Slam Dates And Audience Capacity Confirmed

As the UK coronavirus cases continue to plummet, the All England Lawn Tennis Club announced their plans for Wimbledon 2021. There is much excitement surrounding the Grand Slam this year after the tournament was cancelled last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wimbledon 2021 will also see the return of spectators to the matches, albeit at a reduced capacity of 25 per cent. Here's all you need to know about the Wimbledon update:

Wimbledon update: Crowds allowed at 25% capacity, Middle Sunday plans announced

The Wimbledon Championships main draw is scheduled for June 28 to July 11 and will mark the return of the Grand Slam following its suspension last year. It marked the first time since World War II the grass-court tournament was not held, but the club held cancellation insurance that paid 180 million pounds ($250 million). With restrictions still in place amidst the pandemic, the plan is to reduce capacity to 25% of normal numbers. As per ESPN, close to 500,000 people attended the tournament across its 13 days in 2019 but the number could rise once the British government decides on whether restrictions can be eased considering the UK coronavirus cases.

The AELTC has today announced a series of updates for The Championships 2021 and beyond, including:



- Our excitement for the return of #Wimbledon

- Spectator capacity this summer

- The addition of play on Middle Sunday from 2022

- Developments to the Wimbledon Park Project — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 27, 2021

The All England Lawn Tennis Club are yet to announce ticket sale dates, but passes will be available to the public online and delivered via the Wimbledon mobile app. Prices are expected to be of the same level as 2020. The ticket holders will have free access to the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where a new portrait of Andy Murray will be on display.

The museum will reveal a new exhibit dedicated to the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court, which will be celebrated in 2022. The release by ATP Tour also confirmed that there will be no queue or Invitational doubles event, and the grounds will be cashless.

Introducing a new tradition, as we expand The Championships to a 14 day tournament #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3nSMjlZWC8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 27, 2021

For the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court, Wimbledon announced that there will be play on the tournament's middle Sunday in 2022, and 2021 will be the final edition to have the day off. The 13-day event will be stretched to 14 days, and will tweak what has come to be known as "Manic Monday". The opening of Week 2 made Wimbledon the only major tennis championship with all 16 women's and men's fourth-round singles matches scheduled for the same day. Under the changes, the organisers "intend to make a permanent part of the schedule" and the fourth round will be split between Sunday and Monday next year.

Novak Djokovic is set to defend his title, being the defending champion. The 2019 Wimbledon Championships saw World No.1 Novak Djokovic beat the legendary Roger Federer in one of the greatest Grand Slam finals in history. The clash was the longest final in Wimbledon history, with the Serbian winning in four hours and 58 minutes, 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 13–12(7–3).

The Wimbledon winners trophy marked his 17th Grand Slam win and his fifth at the venue, and the World No.1 will be keen to add another one to his cabinet this year. Federer, who returns to the court after a year out, will also be aiming for redemption and so will Rafael Nadal, who aims to topple the Swiss ace's Grand Slam tally.

(Image Courtesy: Wimbledon Twitter)