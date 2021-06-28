Wimbledon 2021 Murray Vs Basilashvili Live Stream, Head-to-head And Weather Forecast

Former world number one Andy Murray is all set to begin his Wimbledon 2021 campaign against world number 28 Nikoloz Basilashvili on Monday, June 28. The match is estimated to begin live at 9:15 PM IST (4:45 PM local time). Here are Murray vs Basilashvili live streaming details, the Murray vs Basilashvili head-to-head record, and the London weather forecast.

Andy Murray injury history

Two times Wimbledon champion (2013, 2016) Andy Murray returns to singles action at Wimbledon for the first time since 2017. Since then, Murray has suffered two hip surgeries, which almost forced him to retire at one stage. Hence, the Brit will hope to set his injury setbacks aside finally and play his best tennis for the two weeks at Wimbledon 2021 after receiving a wildcard for the tournament.

Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview and head to head record

Andy Murray arrives at Wimbledon 2021 on the back of very little practice on the grasscourt. Murray took part in Queen's, where he beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2 in the first round before losing 6-3, 6-3 to eventual winner Matteo Berrettini in the next round. On the other hand, Nikoloz Basilashvili has had a mixed 2021 campaign so far as he won two titles in Doha and Munich but suffered a number of early losses in other tournaments. Since this is the first match between the two, the Murray vs Basilashvili head-to-head record is currently tied at 0-0.

How to watch Andy Murray's next match live in India? Murray vs Basilashvili live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon 2021 in India can tune into the Star Sports Network (Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels). Murray vs Basilashvili live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of Andy Murray's next match on the social media handles of Wimbledon and ATP.

London weather forecast

According to the London weather forecast, Wimbledon 2021 is set for a rough start as wet weather is predicted for much of the first week. Fans can expect plenty of rain in the first few days with temperatures ranging from 60 to 70 Fahrenheit (teens to low 20°C. There could also be occasional delays or postponement of matches due to rain disruptions.

