Wimbledon 2022: Is Roger Federer Playing At All England Lawn Tennis Club? Here's An Update

It is easy to argue that Swiss maestro Roger Federer's favourite grand slam is Wimbledon since he is the most successful player to have ever graced the competition. The 40-year-old's participation in Wimbledon 2022 has been a hot topic in recent weeks, especially when the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced the player entry lists for this year's tournament and Federer's name was noticeably absent.

Will Roger Federer participate in Wimbledon 2022?

Federer's participation in Wimbledon 2022 is quite doubtful, given the short amount of time left before the event begins. Federer is not registered for the singles tournament, and his prospects of being selected as a wildcard participant are little to none. The eight-time Wimbledon winner, who reached the quarterfinals last year, hasn't played professional tennis since August 2021, when he underwent knee surgery.

Federer claimed at the time that he does not plan to return to competitive tennis until at least the middle of 2022. Federer will most likely not return to the court until the Laver Cup in September and the Swiss Indoors Basel in October, meaning that fans will not be able to see their favourite player compete at Wimbledon for the first time in 23 years.

Federer has been out of action for over eight months due to a knee injury, during which time he has dropped out of the ATP Top 20 rankings for the first time in two decades.

Roger Federer's Wimbledon record

Since his debut in 1999, Federer has competed in the prestigious event 22 times. Federer first won Wimbledon in 2003 and went on to win four more seasons between 2004 and 2007. Federer won Wimbledon three more times in 2009, 2012, and 2017. Federer has finished second four times, the most recent being in 2019 against Novak Djokovic. Federer remains the most successful player of the Open Era with eight Wimbledon titles under his belt.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships is scheduled to be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from June 27 to July 10. Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty are the reigning champions in the singles category. While Djokovic is set to defend his title at this year's competition, Barty will not take part since she has already retired from the sport.

Image: AP

