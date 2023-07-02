Wimbledon 2023 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Grand Slam Tournament In India, UK And US

The greatest show in Tennis is back with a bang as the Wimbledon is slated to start on 3rd July. A host of stars including the likes of Rafael Nadal won't participate in the premier grass court tournament this time around. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are expected to be the star attraction in Wimbledon.

3 things you need to know

Roger Federer is the current holder of the maximum Wimbledon titles (8)

Novak Djokovic will try to equal Federer's record as the Serbian currently has seven titles to his name

Djokovic is also the defending champion

When and where to watch Wimbledon

Wimbledon will be watched by millions of viewers across the globe as it has remained the most coveted prize in the Tennis Open Era. Djokovic will seek his 5th consecutive Wimbledon title and only two players before have achieved this monumental feat, Federer and Bjorn Borg.

Read More: Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka says she won’t discuss the Ukraine war while at Wimbledon

As history beckons it would be enormous for the 36 year old to match his standards this time as the tournament will also house talented players like Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud.

Where is the Wimbledon being held?

The Wimbledon is being held at the All England Club. It will start on Monday.

How to watch Wimbledon in India?

Tennis lovers can watch Wimbledon on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of Wimbledon in India?

The Wimbledon will be available live on Disney+Hostar app and website in India.

Over the generations, we've witnessed iconic rivalries, triumphant feats and heroic defeats.



But while the names may change, the drama remains.



New storylines await us, and #Wimbledon will once again be Always Like Never Before ✨ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 12, 2023

How to watch the live streaming of Wimbledon in the UK?

BBC has the exclusive rights to Wimbledon for the UK region. They will telecast the tournament live on TV while the live streaming will be available on BBC iplayer.

Read More: Wimbledon urges players not to tackle 'Just Stop Oil' protesters like Jonny Bairstow

How to watch the live streaming of Wimbledon in the USA?

In the USA, ESPN will telecast the tournament live while the live stream will be available on ESPN+.