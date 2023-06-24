Roger Federer To Play Tennis Again? Swiss Maestro Has Fans Drooling With A Comeback Remark

Quick links:
Roger Federer with the Wimbledon trophy (Image: AP)
Why you're reading this: Roger Federer's legacy on a tennis court will be hard to match. The Swiss maestro announced his decision to retire from tennis, which came as a shock to almost everyone. One of the greatest artists of Tennis, Federer will remain forever in the heart of his fans.
Roger Federer is the most decorated player in the history of Wimbledon. The 41-year-old recently teased the fans on social media with a tweet. The Prince and Princess of Wales asked on social media whether anyone will be interested to indulge in a game of tennis on the grass court.
Federer took the opportunity as he replied to the tweet, "Count me in."
Count me in 😎 https://t.co/XKrpuRDw0M— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 24, 2023
The post soon broke the internet as it garnered over 1.3 million views on Twitter. His fans were pretty overwhelmed as reactions started to pour in. Some have outlined his greatness on the court, while some requested him to make a return to the court.
We have missed you 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rQNLcGMNql— ahmad ¹⁴ (@Ahmad__RF) June 24, 2023
Dear @Wimbledon, could you please let us know if there will be a “Roger Federer ‘s Day” next month at Center Court? It would be fantastic and super-deserved 🤩 and I would love to be there to see (and meet 🙏🏻😃) him. Thanks in advance. ☺️— S.JaneRF (@samyross) June 24, 2023
You should comeback and make tennis enjoyable and competetive again. It's only Nole right now.— harlin indriatmoko (@harlin_atmoko) June 24, 2023
Federer exhibited some brilliant tennis during his top years and even in his fading years, as he managed to disrupt the opposition's flow. His injury issues posed a massive threat to his credentials in his twilight stage and he failed to further continue as he dropped the curtain on his distinguished career last year.