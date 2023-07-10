Wimbledon 2023: When will Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz quarterfinal restart?

Novak Djokovic will have to resume his Round of 16 game against Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon due to an 11 PM curfew imposed, as per several reports. Djokovic is bidding for a record 8th Wimbledon title this time and is on the verge of making it to the last eight. This is the Serbian's 100th match in this grass-court event and he survived two back-to-back tiebreakers to take a two-set lead with a scoreline of 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6). The legendary player is in the line to equal Roger Federer's eighth Wimbledon title.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic equalled Pete Sampras' record of 31 consecutive wins at the Wimbledon

He claimed four consecutive Wimbledon titles

He currently has the most number of Grand Slam titles in the Open Era

Elena Rybakina and Beatriz Haddad Maia are scheduled to start their match at 1:30 PM local time. Djokovic is expected to take the court around 3:30 PM BST. Petra Kvitova vs Ons Jabeur will be in action after that match while Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini might have to wait a bit before resuming their gameplay.

At what time will the Djokovic vs Hurkacz match resume?

This specific curfew comes to play whenever the roof of the Centre Court opens as it was introduced by Merton Council in 2009 and since then the tradition has been in place.

Back in 2018, Wimbledon issued a statement to clarify the curfew. “The 11 pm curfew is a Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area.

“The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration.”

They did not start until about 8:50 p.m. because the preceding match lasted about three hours. After Djokovic claimed the second set when Hurkacz sent a forehand wide at 10:35 p.m., chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani announced to the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen: Play suspended.”

