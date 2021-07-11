Wimbledon Final 2021 Live Streaming: Where To Catch Djokovic Vs Berrettini Match In India

The big day at Wimbledon has finally arrived with World Number 1 Novak Djokovic geared up to take on Matteo Berrettini in the Men's singles final. Winning the title will be of greater significance for the Serbian who will then tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with most number of Grand Slam singles title (20). For Berrettini, this will be his maiden appearance in the Grand Slam final and the Italian will start as an underdog against his decorated opponent. Let's take a look at where to watch Djokovic vs Berrettini and where to catch Wimbledon Final 2021 Live Streaming

Wimbledon Final live streaming details: Djokovic vs Berrettini preview

The 6’5 Berrettini with his booming serve and powerful forehand can be a handy customer on grass court for Novak Djokovic. Currently, the Italian is on 11-match winning streak after winning the cinch Championships trophy, his first ATP 500 triumph, in the build-up to Wimbledon. The Italian is also on the road to make history on if he wins against Djokovic on Sunday. The triumph will make the 25-year-old the first Italian man to lift a Wimbledon trophy and the first since Adriano Panatta’s who in 1976 lifted the French Open trophy.

There's at least one Italian sports star Londoners can get around at the moment...#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021

For Novak Djokovic, a victory at Wimbledon will not only hand him his 20th Grand Slam title, but also get him closer to achieving yet another major milestone. A victory at All England and the triumph at this year's US Open in September will see the Serbian becoming only the third man in history, and first since Rod Laver to complete calendar Grand Slam. With a chance for both the players to write their name in history books, it will be interesting to see if Djokovic fends off the challenge from his younger opponent or whether Berrettini will slay the Goliath on the grand occasion.

Wimbledon Final 2021 Live Streaming: Where to watch Djokovic vs Berrettini match?

For fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon 2021 in India can tune into the Star Sports Network (Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels). Coming to the Wimbledon Final live streaming details the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of the final on the social media handles of Wimbledon and ATP. The Djokovic vs Berrettini match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

