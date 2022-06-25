Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Gives Latest Foot Injury Update As He Gears Up To Win Third Title

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has given an update on his foot injury as he looks to grace the courts of the All England Club. The Spaniard is seeking his third Wimbledon title. The legend, who has been in top form this year, recently had treatment on his foot after being diagnosed with Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare condition that has caused a tremendous amount of chronic pain in his left foot.

Rafael Nadal issues latest foot injury update

As quoted by AP, Rafael Nadal said, "Well, is obvious that if I am here, it's because things are going better. If not, I would not be here. So quite happy about the things, how they evolved. I can't be super happy because I don't know what can happen. But I can only speak about the feelings that I am having for the last two weeks."

The tennis ace went on to open up about the positive changes that his latest treatment has brought up by stating, "There are a couple of things that are so important for me, no? First of all, I can walk normally most of the days, almost every single day. That for me was the main issue. When I wake up, I don't have this pain that I was having for the last year and a half, so quite happy about that. And the second thing, while practising I have been better."

As the questions by mediapersons continued to be about the Spaniard's foot injury, Nadal added, "We cannot be talking about my foot every single day. If not, we forget the most important thing: that is tennis." His comments came after he was asked whether his latest treatment would help him win the Wimbledon 2022 tournament.

When it came to answering the question, he added, "I can't tell you (smiling). I don't have experience with that. I can't tell you if I am going to be in that positive moment for one week, for two days, or for three months. Of course, the treatment that I did has not fixed my injury, not improved my injury at all, but can take out a little bit of the pain. That's the main goal."