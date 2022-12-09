Wimbledon Replies After Roger Federer Hilariously Revealed He Was Denied Entry Once

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer hilariously revealed in a recent interview how he was denied entry into Wimbledon despite being a record eight-time winner of the tournament. The Swiss Maestro revealed that the security guard would not allow him in because he did not have his membership card. A day after Federer revealed the details of this hilarious incident, Wimbledon responded.

Wimbledon says Roger Federer is always welcome

Via their official Twitter handle, Wimbledon responded to Roger Federer's comments by stating that the Swiss Maestro is always welcome. The 41-year-old revealed the details of this hilarious episode in a conversation with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Thursday.

Federer told Noah, "I have not really been at Wimbledon when the tournament is not on. So I drive up to the gate, where, usually, guests come in, where you would arrive and then you go up. So I get out to tell my coach who was with me at the time, Severin. I'll quickly go out and speak to the security lady. You know, I got this. So then I get out and I'm like, 'Yes hello, just was wondering how I can get into Wimbledon. Do you know where is the door? Where is the gate?"

Speaking of the incident, he added, "And she's 'yeah do you have a membership card?' I'm like 'we have one? Because when you win Wimbledon you become a member automatically, Honestly, I don't know about membership cards. They're probably at home somewhere. And I had just been travelling. So, I had no idea. So, I'm like 'no I don't have my membership card. But I'm a member. I'm just wondering where I can get in."

Even though Federer explained who he was, the security guard remained persistent by asking the Swiss Maestro for his membership card. Speaking of the resulting difficulty, the 41-year-old explained, "I'm like OK, this is going to be difficult here. So I'm like 'I'm a member, and normally when I'm here, I'm playing. And there are loads of people and I come in a different way. And this is the first time I'm here while the tournament is not on."

With the guard once again giving the same response, Federer added, "So I look at her one last time, and I'm in a panic now. I still can't believe I said that because I still feel bad about it. And I looked at her and said ' I have won this tournament eight times. Please, believe me. I'm a member. And where do I get in?" After yet another failed attempt, Federer decided to go to another gate, where he was recognized by a guard, who made the arrangements for the Swiss Maestro to enter Wimbledon.