Wimbledon Urges Players Not To Tackle 'Just Stop Oil' Protesters Like Jonny Bairstow

With the upcoming Wimbledon tournament starting on July 3, tennis enthusiasts in England are eagerly anticipating the thrilling matches at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The spotlight will be on Novak Djokovic as he aims to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

Djokovic made history by securing his 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. This victory not only surpassed Rafael Nadal's previous record but also propelled Djokovic back to the top spot in the ATP rankings after overcoming Carlos Alcaraz. However, Alcaraz regained the number one position by triumphing in the Queen's final.

Wimbledon urges players to stay away from protesters

In light of recent disruptions during the ongoing Ashes series, the Grand National, and the world snooker championships, the organisers of Wimbledon have urged players to refrain from replicating the actions of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. He tackled a protester and removed him from the field during the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Additionally, spectators have been cautioned against bringing items such as spray paint, personal protection sprays, and glue, which could be used for acts of sabotage.

Also Read: Josh Tongue Hails Jonny Bairstow As 'hero' For Protecting Pitch From Climate Protesters

Michelle Dite, the operations director of the All England Club, emphasized the utmost importance placed on the safety and security of players and visitors. She stated that security plans had been thoroughly reviewed in collaboration with key partners and specialized agencies, with an increased level of preparedness for the championships. Dite said:

Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for the championships accordingly.

Our conditions of entry, which were updated in April 2023, include guidance on prohibited items and disruptive behaviour. We have plans in place to mitigate the risks working in partnership with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan police and should an incident occur the appropriate specialist teams will respond.

Also Read: Jonny Bairstow Carries Pitch Invader Off The Field As Climate Activists Halt Ashes Test At Lord's

Dite further explained that the conditions of entry had been updated in April 2023 to include guidelines on prohibited items and disruptive behaviour. In the event of an incident, the appropriate specialist teams, along with the Metropolitan Police, would promptly respond, ensuring the safety and security of all involved.

Image: Wimbledon/AP