'Your Life Is Your Own': Naomi Osaka Pens Powerful Message Ahead Of US Open 2021

Naomi Osaka had not had the best of the 2021 season so far as she failed to perform really well in the Grand slam tournament. The Japanese star has been in news not for her on-court display but for her off the court incidents. Earlier this year Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal had put her in the spotlight. The matter escalated when she made an announcement about not participate in mandatory media conferences due to the mental health issue. Following the statement, she withdrew from the Roland Garros tournament prior to her second-round match.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also gave a miss to Wimbledon 2021 event after which she faced an early exit from the Tokyo Olympics. The world No.2 will begin her quest for a fifth grand slam title in New York against Czech player Marie Bouzková and ahead of the start of the first-round match at US Open 2021, Naomi Oska took to Twitter and shared a note that she penned down.

US Open 2021: Naomi Osaka's Twitter message for fans

The buildup to the US Open 2021 has been an emotional one for the defending champion as she ended in tears in Cincinnati and was forced to take a brief break from the press conference. Ahead of the US Open 2021, the 23-year-old has been trying to take a more positive outlook into the tournament by saying that she can no longer "burden" herself with the expectations of others.

Noami Oska Twitter post read, "Recently I've been asking myself why do I feel the way I do, and I realise one of the reasons is because internally I think I'm never good enough. I've never told myself that I've done a good job but I do know I constantly tell myself that I suck or I could do better."

She further wrote, "I guess what I'm trying to say is that I'm gonna try to celebrate myself and my accomplishments more, I think we all should. Your life is your own and you shouldn't value yourself on other people's standards. I know I give my heart to everything I can and if that's not good enough for some then my apologies, but I can't burden myself with those expectations anymore."

Naomi Osaka reveals reason behind French Open withdrawal

Ahead of the US Open Naomi Osaka while speaking to the press admitted that there are a lot of things she did wrong during her 2021 French Open pull-out. Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal has raised a lot of debate over players media relationships. While answering to the questions raised by the journalist she said, “Honestly, I feel like there's a lot of things that I did wrong at that moment, but I'm also the type of person that's very in the moment. Like whatever I feel, I'll say it or do it. I don't necessarily think that's a bad thing. I think there's a lot of things that I learned to do better. Of course, I don't feel the same situation will happen again would say maybe think it through a bit more in the way that, like, I didn't know how big of a deal it would become.”