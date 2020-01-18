Yuvraj Singh Amazed By Sania Mirza's Victorious Comeback, Hails Tennis Ace's Win

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated India's tennis ace Sania Mirza after she successfully completed at the Hobart International, clinching a title on her comeback. Out of action for over 27 months owing to her maternity leave, Sania Mirza partnered with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenov, the trailblazing Indian tennis player annexed the Hobart International trophy with a straight-set win over second seed Chinese pair of Shuai Peng and Shuai Zhang. She worked hard to get into shape but the way she moved, it seemed Sania was never away from the courts.

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to congratulate the superstar and expressed his delight in watching her make a comeback. Making a comeback on the big stage after fighting off cancer, Yuvraj Singh knows how difficult it is to return to action after being out for a long time. However, the king of comebacks complimented Sania Mirza and said that maybe she had grown stronger and better after becoming a mother. Yuvraj Singh concluded his tweet by saying that he was very proud of Sania Mirza.

READ | Nadal On Kyrgios And Health And Safety Concerns Ahead Of Australian Open

Yuvraj Singh congratulates Sania Mirza

Congratulations @MirzaSania ! What a comeback. I guess being a mommy makes you stronger 💪Proud of you my friend — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 18, 2020

READ | Rybakina Warms Up For Aussie Open With Title Run In Hobart

Thank you dost 😏💪🏽 being a mommy makes you stronger in every way possible ... https://t.co/5tBYC0arfZ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 18, 2020

'I was not as rusty as I had thought'

"It's something I did not expect totally, so to say, but I am excited to be able to do this in my first tournament on comeback," Sania told PTI in an exclusive interview from Melbourne. "I honestly thought I would be a bit more rustier than I was. I was pleasantly surprised that I was not as rusty as I thought. But there are things I can improve upon and that is what make a champion. You always want to get better in what you are doing, no matter how well you do."

READ | Triumphant On Return, Here's What Sania Mirza Said After Winning At Hobart

The 33-year-old, winner of six Grand Slam titles, said she played without pressure, and insisted there was no secret to the swift success on comeback. "There is no key, I wish I knew, there was one key to winning. I just enjoyed my game. You have to work hard, play your game. I was playing with a new partner, new year after two-and-a-half years. There was no pressure and no expectations. "The first match was the only one when I felt a bit nervous because I did not know how my body will react and how I would play. That match was difficult but it set the tone and momentum. I was happy to come though that one and after that things kept getting better and better," she said.

READ | Top-ranked Barty Wins 1st Title At Home Ahead Of Aussie Open