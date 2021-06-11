Zverev Vs Tsitsipas Head To Head, French Open History

The French Open 2021 is as exciting as fans expected it to be. Within days, we are already at the men's singles semifinals – with high-profile matchups lined up. While we have Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in a highly-anticipated encounter, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas face each other in another semi-final earlier in the day. Here is a look at their head-to-head record and other details before the match.

Zverev vs Tsitsipas stats and preview

World No. 5 Alexander Zverev will be facing World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the upcoming Roland-Garros semi-final. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:20 PM IST (2:50 PM local time) on Friday, June 11 at Court Phillippe-Chatrier. The young pair will be fighting for their place in the final, facing either Nadal or Djokovic.

This year, Zverev has won two titles (Madrid and Acapulco) and even reached the quarters at the Australian Open. However, he has lost the US Open final last year and will look to overcome the same errors. Tsitsipas, on the other end, has played consecutive semi-finals (Australian Open and the ATP Rotterdam).

Zverev vs Tsitsipas head to head

Alexander Zverev 2 (29% wins) Stefanos Tsitsipas 5 (71% wins)

Zverev vs Tsitsipas record

This will be the eighth time Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face each other. Currently, Tsitsipas has a 5-2 advantage. However, Zeverev already has a Grand Slam win. Tsisipas is yet to win one. Not only that, Zverev won their last game against each other in Acapulco. They last faced each other on a clay court was at the 2019 Madrid Open – which the Greek had won.

Zverev vs Tsitsipas prediction

We predict a win for Tsitsipas this semifinal. While Zverev has his on strengths on the clay court, Tsitsipas has emerged to be just as promising. Tsitsipas has also never played past a Grand Slam semi-final before. That being said, Zverev is not known to back down, and the match might go on for five sets.

How to watch French Open 2021 semifinals in India?

Indian fans who want to watch the French Open 2021 live broadcast this year can do so via the Star Sports Network (Star Sports Select 1 or 2). Additionally, it will also be available to stream on Star Sports via the Disney+Hotstar platform. That being said, the live scores and all other updates will be available via French Open's website and other social media handles. To use Disney+ Hotstar, one will have to choose a subscription plan that suits them. The broadcast or streaming will begin at 6:20 PM IST.

