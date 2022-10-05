AEW wrestler Andrade El Ídolo appeared in an interview with Mexico’s Mas Lucha recently and spoke about the infamous post-All Out brawl between CM Punk & The Elite. The former WWE superstar claimed he never had any personal issues with anyone, but also shed light on his heated rivalry against Sammy Guevara. Andrade revealed Sammy once came to the locker room and complained about getting hit too hard.

While Andrade pointed out the issue, Guevara took to his official Twitter handle and insulted the former by calling him a “jobber” and a “favor hire” for AEW. Responding to the tweet, Andrade said, “I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I won’t beat you because I’m a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and I’m not scared to get fired! #Sammy”

Guevara then fired back mentioning Andrade’s father-in-law Ric Flair and said he was told nothing. “You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad-in-law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time? Just go back to WWE like we all know you want to do,” the AEW star added.

YOU didnt say shit to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & fuck off https://t.co/licsudpp6o — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

In reply to the tweet, Andrade said, “Ok I’m a liar see you on Wednesday!! I’ll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem!” It is pertinent to mention that Andrade El Idolo is not scheduled for a match on the upcoming episode of AEW, but his tag team partner Rush will lock horns against Hangman Pade for the three-year anniversary show.

'Andrade is a terrible guy': AEW president Tony Khan

Later on Friday’s live edition of Rampage, Andrade will face 10 of The Dark Order. If 10 loses, he has been asked to unmask, while if Andrade losses the bout, he will leave the promotion for the good.

Meanwhile, AEW president Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on the bout and claimed people might not mind if he leaves. Speaking on My Mom's Basement podcast, AEW President said, “Andrade is a terrible guy. If Andrade loses this match, he would leave AEW forever. And frankly, you know, the way things have gone with Andrade and the way things have carried on, I think a lot of people might not mind that. But it'll be an interesting situation to follow”.