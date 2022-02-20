Brock Lesnar Goes Crazy Clicking Selfies With Fans After Winning WWE Championship; WATCH

Brock Lesnar won the men's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday to set up a champion vs champion match against current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who defeated Goldberg on the night.

Following his dominating victory in the dreaded chamber, The Beast Incarnate could be seen clicking selfies with his fans at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar clicks selfies with fans

Brock Lesnar seemed to have a party after his seventh WWE Championship victory at the WWE Elimination Chamber as he could be seen celebrating his victory by going crazy and clicking pictures with fans across the Jeddah Super Dome. The Beast Incarnate defeated five other top superstars in the chamber match that included champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles.

Lashley was the first to exit the chamber after suffering a critical injury when Rollins powerbombed Theory onto his pod. While the match was increasingly competitive between the rest of the superstars with no eliminations, the landscape completely changed when Lesnar made his entry. The Beast Incarnate broke through his pod before he was even released and caused carnage. He eliminated every superstar and also mocked Theory by clicking a post-match selfie with him after his victory as seen in the video below.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

The Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match was made official at WrestleMania 38 after the former won the Royal Rumble and chose the latter as his opponent at the showpiece event. Both superstars will feature in a title vs title clash after Roman Reigns earned an impressive victory over Hall of Famer Goldberg at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud began last year when the latter successfully defended his Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Soon after, a rematch was set up at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, which could not take place after The Head of the Table tested positive for COVID. As a result, Lesnar entered the brutal fatal five-way match for the WWE Championship, where he won the title by defeating champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens. However, he would lose to Lashley at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view before regaining the championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Image: WWE.com