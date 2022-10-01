Brock Lesnar Is Making His Return To WWE Soon; 'The Beast' Advertised For Major Live Event

WWE star Brock Lesnar is being advertised for a premium live event by WWE, despite his absence from the promotion. Lesnar made his last appearance at SummerSlam 2022, but might be set for a massive comeback in 2023. At SummerSlam 2022, The Beast Incarnate faced a defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns in a thrilling ‘Last Man Standing’ match for the undisputed WWE universal titles.

The Tribal Chief had defeated Brock Lesnar in the undisputed championship match at WrestleMania 38 to add the WWE title to his bag, which already had the universal title. However, the wrestler is now being advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, which will be held on January 28, 2023. WWE recently shared a poster announcing ticket sales for the live event, which featured Lesnar alongside other superstars.

Start the road to #WrestleMania at #RoyalRumble on January 28th in San Antonio, TX! Tickets available today at 11AM ET!



🎟️: https://t.co/vogsAyuTQy pic.twitter.com/MHuijgQiLO — WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2022

Will Brock Lesnar continue his feud against Roman Reigns?

While Reigns and Lesnar are placed in both corners in the poster, Lesnar’s role in the premium live event still remains unclear. It might be possible that the Beast returns to challenge Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship again. At the same time, he could also enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match and set up a rematch for Wrestle Mania 39.

The feud between Lesnar and Reigns started in SummerSlam 2021 after the former confronter Reigns attacked John Cena. SummerSlam 2021 marked Lesnar’s return to the company for the first time since WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Their feud resulted in a championship match at Crown Jewel 2021, which went in Reigns’ favor. With their WWE Day 1 battle canceled, Lesnar clinched the WWE championship from Big E.

What happened at Royal Rumble 2022?

Lesnar defended his WWE title against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022 but ended up dropping it to Bobby Lashley. Later in the night, Lesnar entered at Men’s Royal Rumble as the no. 30 participant and emerged as the winner. He then fought Reigns in a title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

In his illustrious WWE career, Lesnar has won the WWE championship seven times and the universal championship three times so far. He is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE, alongside Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and others. As of now, it seems like the company is planning something big for the 45-year-old pro-wrestling superstar.