CM Punk's Return, Daniel Bryan's Debut; Why AEW All Out Will Turn Out As A 'must-see' PPV

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will make their much-awaited All Elite Wrestling (AEW) appearances this weekend at the All Out pay-per-view. While Punk has previously appeared on AEW's weekly shows, Bryan will be making his debut. While speaking to Renee Paquette on her 'Oral Sessions' podcast, Punk also teased that he could potentially team with Bryan. The AEW All Out pay-per-view will take place at Now Arena, Chicago AL this Sunday, with coverage beginning live at 4:30 AM IST.

CM Punk teases he could potentially team with Daniel Bryan

While speaking to WrestlingNews.Co, CM Punk revealed the kind of wrestlers that he would want to compete against, and also spoke of his ideal tag team partner. "I wanna wrestle the Young Bucks. I've gotta find the right tag partner for that. I mean, if we’re fantasy booking, it's…when does this come out? Saturday? OK… I don't think it's necessarily giving away spoilers, it's just me putting my booker hat on. Of all the possibilities, I would do CM Punk and The American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks. It's so obvious that’s what you do," said Punk.

He was clearly referencing Daniel Bryan, who used the 'American Dragon moniker' in his early days with WWE, at Ring of Honour and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Bryan's contract with WWE expired earlier this year after his Career vs Championship match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Ever since Bryan lost against Reigns, rumours of him potentially joining AEW have arisen. Meanwhile, Punk is set to make his in-ring AEW debut against Darby Allin, who would have legend Sting in his corner at All Out.

How to watch AEW All Out Live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch AEW All Out live in India can tune into Eurosport India, which acquired the official telecasting rights in the country. The AEW pay-per-view event will be telecasted live on Euro Sport on September 6, beginning at 4:30 AM IST. Wrestling fans can also use the Eurosport player to stream the event live. As for live updates of the pay-per-view event, fans can track the official social media handles of AEW.