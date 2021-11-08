Did WWE Fire Fan Favourite Keith Lee Because Of The Wrestler's 'attitude Issues?'

WWE announced its latest round of cuts in the previous week by releasing many prominent stars including Keith Lee, which has left the fans in disbelief. Lee defeated Randy Orton in his first week on WWE Raw, which further made his exit disappointing for the fans. However, as per PW torch’s Wade Keller, the wrestler had attitude issues backstage before getting released off his contract from the wrestling company.

While speaking on the PWTorch VIP podcast, Kellar was told by sources in WWE that Lee having a negative attitude towards his frustration was the reason why he was let go of his contract. As per Give Me Sport, speaking on the podcast, Kellar added, “Keith Lee, who I have chronicled for months and months and months and months and months, was somebody that even people who were rooting for him behind the scenes, became frustrated with him. He just had, in general, attitude issues or, as one wrestler told me tonight, perceived attitude issues”.

Keith Lee debuted in WWE NXT in 2018

As per Give Me Sport, the report during the podcast also mentioned that different things have been heard about Lee in terms of how his mood would fluctuate when we asked him to do a job, which can be referred to as losing a match. It can be understood by the report that Keith Lee might be upset about being asked to lose any particular WWE match, but nothing is known about those matches. Keith Lee made his WWE debut during the WWE NXT episode of July 18 2018 and has since then gone on to become a fan favorite by quickly rising above the mark.

Lee made regular appearances in NXT before appearing on WWE Raw for the first time in August 2020. In his last appearance on WWE RAW, Lee defeated Cedric Alexander on October 25, 2021. In his final match at the WWE Smackdown episode of October 22, Keith Lee defeated Drew Gulak. However, the company cited budget cuts as the reason for letting Lee go from his WWE contract. Along with Keith Lee, those released on Thursday also include Franky Monet (better known by the in-ring name Taya Valkyrie), Ember Moon, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux, Gran Metalik, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Mia Yim, Eva Marie, Hit Row’s B-Fab, Oney Lorcan and Lince Dorado.

(Image: wwe.com)